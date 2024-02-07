SWK Technologies, Inc.: SWK Technologies Named Acumatica 2024 Partner of the Year

SWK Wins Back-to-Back Years

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / SWK Technologies, Inc. was named Acumatica Partner of the Year (POTY) for 2024 at this year's Summit conference. This is the fourth time that SWK has been named POTY by Acumatica Cloud ERP, having previously captured the award for 2019, 2020 and 2023.

What is Acumatica Partner of the Year?

The Partner of the Year award is a global recognition of the partner that has the highest combination of new customer additions, customer satisfaction scores, customer renewals, growth and revenue contribution to Acumatica. To be eligible, the partner must be a Partner in Good Standing and meet all other partner program framework requirements.

SWK Technologies was one of four finalists for POTY announced prior to the start of Acumatica Summit 2024 on January 23, 2024. SWK was also nominated for two Partner Excellence Awards reserved for value-added resellers (VARs) in the Retail and Construction categories.

"This award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing powerful cloud solutions to small and mid-market companies," said Antonio Carrion, SWK's Chief Marketing Officer. "Acumatica's highly configurable ERP is a must-have for manufacturing, distribution, construction, retail and professional services firms seeking to connect all aspects of their organization."

Acumatica MVPs at SWK Technologies

Two members of SWK's Acumatica consultant team, Iqra Harrison and Chandra Mani, were also named Acumatica MVPs at Summit 2024. Acumatica's designated Most Valuable Professionals are customers, partners or developers who demonstrate their expertise with the product as well as provide tips and solutions that benefit the broader Acumatica Community. The Acumatica 2024 MVPs were selected based on their passion for growing and sharing knowledge with the Community, and uniquely supporting each member.

SWK Partner Awards

SWK would also like to congratulate several ISV (independent software vendor) partners who took home their own Excellence Awards at Summit 2024:

Workforce Go!: Construction ISV Partner Award

SPS Commerce : Distribution ISV Partner Award

: Velixo: Top-notch Award

The industry-specific Excellence Awards recognize ISVs who contributed the largest number of industry deals for Acumatica, while the Acumatica Top-notch Award recognizes the ISV who contributed the most deals across all editions in 2023.

About SWK Technologies, Inc.

SWK Technologies, Inc. (swktech.com) empowers business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations. SWK helps small and mid-sized enterprises streamline operations and reduce manual tasks and gain valuable insights into critical data by modernizing and integrating accounting and finance systems, automating processes, managing talent, and leveraging a scalable infrastructure to securely access data and applications from anywhere. Additionally, SWK offers managed cloud services (MCS) supported by dedicated regional teams coast-to-coast across the U.S., core accounting and financial software, and process automation solutions. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ:SSNT).

