Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Skole



Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Skole Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

7 February 2024 at 17.00 EET Lene Skole, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 9,301 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation. Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lene Skole

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51524/13/20 Transaction date: 2024-02-06

Venue: NASQAD COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(3): Volume: 428 Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(4): Volume: 473 Unit price: 80.51 DKK

(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(6): Volume: 583 Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(7): Volume: 660 Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(8): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(9): Volume: 1,736 Unit price: 80.53 DKK Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 5,880 Volume weighted average price: 80.53011 DKK Transaction date: 2024-02-06

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 80.53 DKK

(2): Volume: 868 Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(3): Volume: 868 Unit price: 80.54 DKK

(4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 80.53 DKK Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 3,236 Volume weighted average price: 80.53536 DKK Transaction date: 2024-02-06

Venue: MCSE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION (1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 80.505 DKK Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 185 Volume weighted average price: 80.505 DKK For further information: Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023 The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 7 February 2024.



