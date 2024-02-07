Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
07.02.2024
Sanderson Design Group: SANDERSON X GILES DEACON

SESSIONS ARTS CLUB

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson and renowned British Couture designer and illustrator, Giles Deacon celebrate of the launch of this stunning collaboration of sumptuous fabrics and wallpapers over an intimate lunch at Sessions Arts Club.

Guests from the worlds of art, interiors and fashion include

Sandy Powell, Max Hurd, Hikari Yokoyama

Serena Rees, Angelica Jopling, Nicky Haslam, Stephen Jones

Simon Costin, Dominic Jones and Damian Foxe.

Hosted by Lisa Montague. CEO Sanderson Design Group and Giles Deacon, guests are immersed in the world of Sanderson x Giles Deacon in this perfect environment. Evoking the perfectly imperfect 'unstately home' mood, with original artworks, archival treasures and highlights from the sublimely theatrical fabric and wallpaper collection.

The star-studded crowd enjoy a delicious seasonal lunch, meticulously created by Florence Knight for this occasion taking inspiration from surrealist elements of the collaboration.

Tablescaping provides the perfect showcase for a selection of these beautiful designs with handmade embroidered 'Mydsommer Pickings' table runners, 'Cupids Bow' napkins, custom made 'Pygmalion' charger plates and dramatic 'Fringed Tulip' double sided drapes to set the stage.

PRIVATE EVENT

For more information about the collection and exclusive images of the event please contact
lela.jacobs@sandersondesigngroup.com
press@sandersondesigngroup.com
+447581051368

Imagery: https://davebenett.wetransfer.com/downloads/e795c26a2595401c3eafc723e0352e6e20240207140337/fe173d0d2773daf5c17156b566e5d78c20240207140338/8f7d8e

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sanderson-x-giles-deacon-302056293.html

