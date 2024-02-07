DJ Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD

Superdry plc (SDRY) Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD 07-Feb-2024 / 15:41 GMT/BST

FORM 8 (OPD) Superdry Plc 7 February 2024 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: Superdry plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Superdry plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE
(e) Date position held: 6 February 2024
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: NIL - NIL - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: NIL - NIL - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: NIL - NIL - NIL - NIL - TOTAL:

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: a. Interests held by the directors of Superdry plc, their close relatives and related trusts: Name No. of ordinary shares of 5 pence each % of interest held Directors Peter Sjolander 180,000 0.18 Helen Weir 11,910 0.01 Alastair Miller 40,000 0.04 Shaun Wills 9,250 0.00 Close relatives of director(s) Adrian Crace-Eales 1,555 0.00 b. Interests held as options or awards under the share plans of Superdry plc by the directors of Superdryplc and their close relatives and related trusts who are not exempt principal traders for the purposes of Rule 8 ofthe Code Share scheme Date of Vesting date Expiration Exercise price per share No. of ordinary shares subject to grant (s) date (GBP) award Shaun Wills Restricted Share 22/10/2021 22/10/2024 31/12/2999 - 60,657 Awards Restricted Share 26/10/2022 26/10/2025 31/12/2999 - 160,714 Awards Restricted Share 13/10/2023 13/10/2026 31/12/2999 - 96,480 Awards Total: 317,851

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None.

(c) Attachments

Date of disclosure: 7 February 2024
Contact name: Jennifer Richardson
Telephone number: +447918342404

