Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD

DJ Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD 
07-Feb-2024 / 15:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8 (OPD) 
Superdry Plc 
7 February 2024 
 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                        Superdry plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                                      N/A 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and 
beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                                      Superdry plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                              OFFEREE 
(e) Date position held:                                          6 February 
                                                      2024 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other 
party to the offer?                                            N/A 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
                                          Number    % Number     % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  NIL      - NIL       - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          NIL      - NIL       - 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: NIL      - NIL       - 
 
                                          NIL      - NIL       - 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
 
 a. Interests held by the directors of Superdry plc, their close relatives and related trusts: 
 
Name        No. of ordinary shares of 5 pence each % of interest held 
Directors 
Peter Sjolander  180,000                0.18 
Helen Weir     11,910                 0.01 
Alastair Miller  40,000                 0.04 
Shaun Wills    9,250                 0.00 
Close relatives of director(s) 
Adrian Crace-Eales 1,555                 0.00 b. Interests held as options or awards under the share plans of Superdry plc by the directors of Superdryplc and their close relatives and related trusts who are not exempt principal traders for the purposes of Rule 8 ofthe Code 
Share scheme     Date of   Vesting date Expiration  Exercise price per share No. of ordinary shares subject to 
           grant    (s)      date     (GBP)           award 
Shaun Wills 
Restricted Share   22/10/2021 22/10/2024  31/12/2999  -            60,657 
Awards 
Restricted Share   26/10/2022 26/10/2025  31/12/2999  -            160,714 
Awards 
Restricted Share   13/10/2023 13/10/2026  31/12/2999  -            96,480 
Awards 
Total:                                        317,851

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 7 February 2024 
Contact name:    Jennifer Richardson 
          +447918342404 
Telephone number:

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: FEE - Superdry Plc 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  302345 
EQS News ID:  1832763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)

