Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 FEBRUARY 2024 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS The liquidity provision agreement between Eagle Filters Group Oyj and Carnegie Investment Bank AB meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Eagle Filters Group Oyj as of February 8, 2024. Company name: Eagle Filters Group Oyj Trading code: EAGLE ISIN code: FI4000092523 Orderbook id: 100780 Liquidity Provider (LP): Carnegie Investment Bank AB Provision starts: 8 February 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki European Listing Services