Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A12F05 | ISIN: FI4000092523 | Ticker-Symbol: C72
Frankfurt
07.02.24
08:13 Uhr
0,071 Euro
0,000
-0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0680,08717:53
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2024 | 17:34
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 FEBRUARY 2024 SHARES


LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

The liquidity provision agreement between Eagle Filters Group Oyj and Carnegie
Investment Bank AB meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at
Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Eagle Filters
Group Oyj as of February 8, 2024. 

Company name: Eagle Filters Group Oyj
Trading code: EAGLE
ISIN code: FI4000092523
Orderbook id: 100780

Liquidity Provider (LP): Carnegie Investment Bank AB
Provision starts: 8 February 2024


Nasdaq Helsinki
European Listing Services
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.