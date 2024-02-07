Solarcentury Africa and SolNam have secured a generation licence from Namibia's Electricity Control Board (ECB) to build a 60 MWp solar project in the southern part of the country.UK-headquartered renewables developer Solarcentury Africa and SolNam Energy are set to proceed with the construction of a 60 MWp solar project in southern Namibia, near the town of Keetmanshoop, after signing a joint development agreement in early 2023. The project will be Solarcentury Africa's second merchant project in Namibia, following a 20 MWp solar plant that is due to start construction in the coming months. ...

