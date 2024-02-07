Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Frankfurt
07.02.24
08:06 Uhr
44,650 Euro
-0,050
-0,11 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,20044,25018:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2024 | 17:46
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: 11.1% organic growth in 2023

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2023 annual revenues Nanterre, February 7, 2024 (after trading)

11.1% organic growth in 2023

(being audited, in € millions)20222023Growthof which organic
Revenues665.4741.2+ 11.4%+ 11.1%

Achievements

Revenues for 2023 exceeded forecasts and totaled €741.2 million (+ 11.4%). Growth in Q4 amounted to + 9%.

Consulting, digital projects, data, cybersecurity, cloud and improving "employee experience" continue to drive growth. Among our activities, the sovereign and trusted cloud (SecNumCloud) is enjoying strong momentum.

At 10.2% of revenues, operating profit * stands at a high level, exceeding expectations.

The Group's growth is primarily attributable to a net increase in payroll of 350 by 2023 and greater use of subcontracting.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, the forecasts for 2024 will be posted along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES

With 6,800 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-2023-annual-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/897ba0ed-47e8-4f19-9514-643bb002eefe)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.