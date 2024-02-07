Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DJ Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 07-Feb-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, February 7, 2024 Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 26, 2024, to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2023. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved the decision to submit to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the 2023 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on January 26, 2024. This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version. Financial calendar February 16, 2024 Publication of the 2023 Annual Report March 26, 2024 Annual General Meeting April 18, 2024 Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024 July 19, 2024 Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024 October 17, 2024 Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. Contact Timo Lindemann External Communications +49 (0)551.308.4724 timo.lindemann@sartorius.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 EQS News ID: 1832769 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1832769 07-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)