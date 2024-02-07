Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
07.02.24
17:49 Uhr
250,40 Euro
+14,30
+6,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,00254,1019:29
250,30251,3019:30
Dow Jones News
07.02.2024 | 18:01
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DJ Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM 
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual 
Shareholders' Meeting 
07-Feb-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, February 7, 2024 
Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 0.69 euros per share to the Annual 
Shareholders' Meeting 
The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the 
combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 26, 2024, to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for 
fiscal 2023. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid 
on April 4, 2024. 
The Board of Directors also approved the decision to submit to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the 2023 results of 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on January 26, 2024. 
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim 
Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the 
legally binding version. 
Financial calendar 
February 16, 2024    Publication of the 2023 Annual Report 
March 26, 2024      Annual General Meeting 
April 18, 2024        Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024 
July 19, 2024        Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024 
October 17, 2024     Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, 
according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
Contact 
Timo Lindemann 
External Communications 
+49 (0)551.308.4724 
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 1832769 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1832769 07-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
