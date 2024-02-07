Gunderson Direct Goes Platinum and Raises Over $72,000 for Charity

The Platinum Marketing Effectiveness Award at the 2023 Summit International Awards Goes to Gunderson Direct for its Dimensional Mailing for Inclusive Sports Foundation.

HAYWARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Gunderson Direct is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Summit International Awards' highest honor for direct mail - the Platinum Marketing Effectiveness Award for B2B Marketing. This significant achievement highlights Gunderson Direct's innovative approach in the direct marketing arena, showcasing its exceptional skill in blending creativity with effectiveness.









The award-winning campaign, #2023GoalPost, in partnership with the Inclusive Sports Foundation, successfully raised over $72,000 for children with special needs. The campaign's success is a testament to Gunderson Direct's unique and impactful approach to marketing. This innovative mailing transformed into a mini football stadium that became the playing field for an engaging field goal-kicking game.

This initiative supported a noble cause and exemplified the power of creative marketing in driving real-world impact.

This accolade, part of the 29-year legacy of the Summit Awards, highlights Gunderson Direct's commitment to excellence and innovation in marketing. Participation from 28 countries in this year's Summit Creative Award underscores this award's global recognition and prestige.

Mike Gunderson, founder and CEO of Gunderson Direct, expressed immense pride and gratitude for the team's effort and the positive impact of their work. He said, "This recognition from a leading international platform like the Summit Awards validates Gunderson Direct's creative prowess and how we give back to the community by helping the Inclusive Sports Foundation raise much-needed funding to continue to run and expand their program nationwide."

For more information on Gunderson Direct and their award-winning campaigns, please visit gundersondirect.com.

?About Gunderson Direct Inc.

Gunderson Direct is a top-rated marketing agency specializing in direct mail that works with companies of all sizes. What separates Gunderson Direct from other agencies and direct mail providers is over 20 years of building and improving direct mail programs through their proprietary process of testing and optimization. Because of this, clients get higher-quality leads, leading to increased customer profitability.

