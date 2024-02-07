British wholesale distributor Midsummer has teamed up with solar mounting system manufacturer Solarport to integrate ground-mounted arrays into its solar design tool.Midsummer Energy and Solarport have joined forces to integrate ground-mounted solar on the distributor's Easy PV software platform. Through the partnership, installers will be able to use Easy PV to design and optimize ground-mounted solar arrays with the same functionality available to the rooftop segment. The integration has been months in the making, according to John Norman, head of marketing at Midsummer, who told pv magazine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...