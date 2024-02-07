HERIGE Group announces that it has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex) to SAMSE Group

Following the exclusive negotiations communicated on December 4, 2023, HERIGE Group announces today that it has reached an agreement with SAMSE Group for the sale of its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex).

The agreement follows the successful conclusion of the Group's employee relations procedures, and the end of exclusive negotiations between HERIGE and SAMSE Group.

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group, said: "The signing of this agreement is a strategic decision aimed at maximizing value creation for HERIGE. By focusing on strengthening our developments in joinery and industrial concrete, we aim to consolidate our position in these fields. This is why, over the past three years, we have focused on the Group's industrial development, making several acquisitions in this sector. We want to focus on businesses where we can demonstrate leadership thanks to our products, our innovations and our CSR approach.

This transaction between our two century-old family businesses offers us all tremendous development opportunities.

Lastly, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the Building Materials Trading teams for their hard work in creating a major player in the field."

Terms and conditions of the sale

The scope of the sale represents turnover of €374.8 million and 79 points of sale in Western France as of December 31, 2023. All 1,155 employees would join SAMSE Group, which is recognized for its strong human values. Their presence would help further strengthen the company's geographical coverage and business development, without compromising its close ties with customers.

The Group confirms to date the information communicated on December 4, 2023 on the estimated financial impact of the transaction, which should provide HERIGE with additional resources for the development of its two industrial divisions: Concrete with EDYCEM and Joinery with ATLANTEM.

The transaction remains subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities and is expected to be finalized in spring 2024. HERIGE will keep the market informed when the transaction is completed.

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs over 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Serena Boni - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr

