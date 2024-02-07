Anzeige
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of $7.6 million or $1.03 per share. This compares to net income of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and compares to net income of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended






12/31/23

9/30/23

12/31/22


EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income


$

18,877

19,403

22,077



Provision for credit losses



(1,468)

--

--



Non-interest income



1,125

2,230

1,144



Non-interest expense



12,016

12,806

13,872



Income tax expense



1,817

2,172

2,300



Income (loss) from discontinued








operations, net of tax



--

(18)

(2,357)



Net income


$

7,637

6,637

4,692










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets


$

2,752,294

2,814,082

2,520,202



Total loans held for investment and

mortgage-backed securities, net

2,163,559

2,126,420

2,132,757



Customer and brokered deposit

accounts



1,699,188

1,794,430

1,633,934



Stockholders' equity



398,966

386,106

378,445










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

53.93

52.28

51.03



Earnings per share



1.03

0.90

0.63



Cash dividends paid per share



0.25

0.25

0.85











Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)



1.10 %

0.96 %

0.73 %



Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)



7.78 %

6.86 %

4.96 %











Weighted average shares outstanding



7,392,679

7,402,071

7,412,785


SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

