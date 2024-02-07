NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of $7.6 million or $1.03 per share. This compares to net income of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and compares to net income of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
12/31/23
9/30/23
12/31/22
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
18,877
19,403
22,077
Provision for credit losses
(1,468)
--
--
Non-interest income
1,125
2,230
1,144
Non-interest expense
12,016
12,806
13,872
Income tax expense
1,817
2,172
2,300
Income (loss) from discontinued
operations, net of tax
--
(18)
(2,357)
Net income
$
7,637
6,637
4,692
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,752,294
2,814,082
2,520,202
Total loans held for investment and
mortgage-backed securities, net
2,163,559
2,126,420
2,132,757
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,699,188
1,794,430
1,633,934
Stockholders' equity
398,966
386,106
378,445
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
53.93
52.28
51.03
Earnings per share
1.03
0.90
0.63
Cash dividends paid per share
0.25
0.25
0.85
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
1.10 %
0.96 %
0.73 %
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
7.78 %
6.86 %
4.96 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,392,679
7,402,071
7,412,785
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.