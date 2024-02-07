Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 18:54
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DRA Advisors LLC: DRA Advisors completes value-add fund campaign above target at $2.28 billion

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based DRA Advisors has raised $2.28 billion in its latest flagship fund series, DRA Growth & Income Fund XI ("DRA XI") exceeding its original target. DRA XI held a first close in November 2022 and final closing in October 2023. DRA XI is the largest fund DRA has raised in its 38-year history. Like predecessor funds, DRA XI will continue to target value-add real estate opportunities across retail, industrial, multifamily, life science and office real estate sectors in the continental United States.

DRA Logo

DRA XI attracted more than 60 investors from North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Over 80% of the Fund's commitments came from DRA's existing investor base which are represented by endowments, foundations, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and corporate and public pension funds.

"We are fortunate to have a supportive investor base that continues to believe in our team, our strategy and our ability to deploy capital" said David Luski, DRA's President and Co-founder.

DRA XI's sole focus is on value-add real estate investments within the U.S. The Fund has already deployed approximately 15% of its capital into ten separate investments, in industrial, retail and multifamily assets.

"We have a three-year acquisition period," said Matt Shore, DRA's Chief Investment Officer "and during this period we expect to see many compelling opportunities to capitalize on distressed situations and motivated sellers."

About DRA

DRA Advisors LLC is a New York-based registered investment advisor with approximately 95 employees specializing in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors, including pension funds, university endowments, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and insurance companies. Since DRA was founded in 1986, the firm has opened offices in Miami and San Francisco while acquiring approximately $39 billion of real estate. The acquisitions include 94 million square feet of industrial, 65 million square feet of office, 87 million square feet of retail and 85,000 multifamily units. As of September 30, 2023, DRA has $13.2 billion in gross assets under management. http://draadvisors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336525/DRA_Advisors_rgb_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dra-advisors-completes-value-add-fund-campaign-above-target-at-2-28-billion-302056456.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.