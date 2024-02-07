Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
07-Feb-2024 / 17:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  07/02/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      15,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         644.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          642.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 642.6667

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,743,911 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,438,428.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
642.6667               15,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
1000       644.00          10:29:53      00068792269TRLO0       XLON 
4000       644.00          10:31:15      00068792345TRLO0       XLON 
40        642.00          10:33:42      00068792447TRLO0       XLON 
3700       642.00          12:45:38      00068796189TRLO0       XLON 
129       642.00          12:45:39      00068796191TRLO0       XLON 
158       642.00          12:45:42      00068796194TRLO0       XLON 
509       642.00          12:45:42      00068796195TRLO0       XLON 
12        642.00          13:30:28      00068797841TRLO0       XLON 
13        642.00          13:47:43      00068798229TRLO0       XLON 
12        642.00          13:50:23      00068798297TRLO0       XLON 
5        642.00          14:15:38      00068799655TRLO0       XLON 
12        642.00          14:20:58      00068800187TRLO0       XLON 
209       642.00          14:27:43      00068800543TRLO0       XLON 
197       642.00          15:01:43      00068802509TRLO0       XLON 
4        642.00          15:01:43      00068802512TRLO0       XLON 
1094       642.00          16:35:08      00068809700TRLO0       XLON 
91        642.00          16:35:08      00068809701TRLO0       XLON 
1184       642.00          16:35:08      00068809702TRLO0       XLON 
425       642.00          16:35:08      00068809703TRLO0       XLON 
150       642.00          16:35:08      00068809704TRLO0       XLON 
56        642.00          16:35:08      00068809705TRLO0       XLON 
578       642.00          16:35:08      00068809706TRLO0       XLON 
970       642.00          16:35:08      00068809707TRLO0       XLON 
112       642.00          16:35:08      00068809708TRLO0       XLON 
90        642.00          16:35:08      00068809710TRLO0       XLON 
81        642.00          16:35:08      00068809711TRLO0       XLON 
52        642.00          16:35:08      00068809712TRLO0       XLON 
40        642.00          16:35:08      00068809713TRLO0       XLON 
13        642.00          16:35:08      00068809714TRLO0       XLON 
64        642.00          16:35:08      00068809715TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  302361 
EQS News ID:  1832839 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)

