DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 07-Feb-2024 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 07/02/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 15,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 644.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 642.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 642.6667

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,743,911 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,438,428.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 642.6667 15,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1000 644.00 10:29:53 00068792269TRLO0 XLON 4000 644.00 10:31:15 00068792345TRLO0 XLON 40 642.00 10:33:42 00068792447TRLO0 XLON 3700 642.00 12:45:38 00068796189TRLO0 XLON 129 642.00 12:45:39 00068796191TRLO0 XLON 158 642.00 12:45:42 00068796194TRLO0 XLON 509 642.00 12:45:42 00068796195TRLO0 XLON 12 642.00 13:30:28 00068797841TRLO0 XLON 13 642.00 13:47:43 00068798229TRLO0 XLON 12 642.00 13:50:23 00068798297TRLO0 XLON 5 642.00 14:15:38 00068799655TRLO0 XLON 12 642.00 14:20:58 00068800187TRLO0 XLON 209 642.00 14:27:43 00068800543TRLO0 XLON 197 642.00 15:01:43 00068802509TRLO0 XLON 4 642.00 15:01:43 00068802512TRLO0 XLON 1094 642.00 16:35:08 00068809700TRLO0 XLON 91 642.00 16:35:08 00068809701TRLO0 XLON 1184 642.00 16:35:08 00068809702TRLO0 XLON 425 642.00 16:35:08 00068809703TRLO0 XLON 150 642.00 16:35:08 00068809704TRLO0 XLON 56 642.00 16:35:08 00068809705TRLO0 XLON 578 642.00 16:35:08 00068809706TRLO0 XLON 970 642.00 16:35:08 00068809707TRLO0 XLON 112 642.00 16:35:08 00068809708TRLO0 XLON 90 642.00 16:35:08 00068809710TRLO0 XLON 81 642.00 16:35:08 00068809711TRLO0 XLON 52 642.00 16:35:08 00068809712TRLO0 XLON 40 642.00 16:35:08 00068809713TRLO0 XLON 13 642.00 16:35:08 00068809714TRLO0 XLON 64 642.00 16:35:08 00068809715TRLO0 XLON

