CSRHub API 3.1 Is Live

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Version 3.1 of CSRHub's Application Programming Interface (API) is now live. The CSRHub Specification for REST Access (CSRA) now has 213 separate calls, up from 125 in Version 2.8. The new calls allow users to request consensus ESG ratings on the 55,000 entities CSRHub covers. CSRA is already being used in applications such as:

ESG App Development

Investor relations;

Due diligence;

Business process improvement;

Supply chain analysis;

Guiding consumer purchase;

Monitoring regulatory compliance

Managing advertising spend; and

Marketing.

Users can:

Get ratings or rankings monthly for an entity at any one of three levels of granularity, for the past fifteen years.

See which ratings sources track an entity and examine the types of data elements that each source generates.

Look at average, maximum, or minimum ratings by geography (region, country, state, or city) or industry (industry group or industry). Users can do quick combined region/industry group or country/industry queries.

Extract data one piece at a time from our MySQL repository, as JSON-formatted documents from our MongoDB repository, or as tables from our MonetDB repository. In parallel with releasing new features, CSRHub has strengthened its Amazon Cloud based delivery system so that users can call data on thousands of entities in under a minute.

Search for matches on entities using their name (we store thousands of alternate names), their web URL, and other financial tags. Searches can be exact or "best fit" and can be conditioned to include or exclude different levels of rating strength.

CSRHub's website has been built using CSRA. We've also integrated it into Excel and tools for studying and understanding ESG ratings. Our documentation for the API has now reached 56 pages-there are many optional parameters for each request domain.

Our 900+ sources of information have contributed more than 600 million data elements to our system. If you are trying to build an application that needs ESG data, we hope you will consider joining CSRHub's developer program. As a B Corporation, our mission is to use transparent access to ESG data to help companies become more sustainable and to change the world. Our API is a vital part of this mission.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers one of the world's broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings help drive corporate, investor and consumer ESG decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

