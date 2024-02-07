AGFA HealthCare is Ranked Number One Position in 2024 Global Best in KLAS PACS Middle East/Africa Category for the Second Consecutive Year

For 2024, AGFA HealthCare is ranked as the Best in KLAS for its ground-breaking Enterprise Imaging for Radiology solutions.

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / AGFA HealthCare proudly announces its remarkable achievement of securing the top spot in the KLAS PACS Middle East/Africa category for the second consecutive year. This recognition was awarded to AGFA HealthCare at the inaugural KLAS Research Middle East Summit. This accolade not only underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to our customers but also signifies a continued dedication to client excellence in the Middle East and Africa.

#1 Enterprise Imaging for Radiology

For 2024, AGFA HealthCare is ranked as the Best in KLAS for its ground-breaking Enterprise Imaging for Radiology solutions. This recognition is a testament to our pioneering role in introducing Enterprise Imaging to the market, solidifying our reputation as a leader with a consistently evolving and unified Enterprise Imaging Platform.

Our commitment to empowering the healthcare community remains steadfast. AGFA HealthCare has been at the forefront of delivering a 'life in flow' for imaging healthcare professionals, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and driving success with our Enterprise Imaging Platform in the Middle East and African regions. We take pride in being nominated and subsequently awarded for our relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mustafa Hamdy, Regional Sales Manager for the Middle East, says:

"Supporting our clients with rapid, up-to-the-moment collaboration is at the very core of our solution offering. AGFA HealthCare's high levels of engagement shape the client experience and help to define value and clinical outcomes. The Middle East and Africa are important regions; they provide us with consistent quality insights into imaging trends and innovation. We are naturally delighted at this high standard of recognition."

As the industry continues to evolve, AGFA HealthCare remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that set new standards in healthcare imaging. We express our gratitude to our valued customers and partners for their trust and collaboration, propelling us to the pinnacle of success for the second consecutive year.

Silvio Selvaggio, General Manager Direct Export at AGFA HealthCare, adds:

"This is fantastic testament to our efforts. Being named 'Best in KLAS' marks a positive evaluation from our customers, who recognize AGFA HealthCare as a company which brings them to success by delivering outcomes through technology. We are very proud of the strong partnerships with customers in the Middle East & Africa; we have visibly nurtured customer loyalty by demonstrating our solution excellence and fulfilling our promises."

KLAS CEO Adam Gale comments:

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognise 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Monique Rasband, VP of Strategy & Research, Imaging & Oncology for KLAS Research reflects on the award:

"KLAS is committed to helping providers make informed decisions through unbiased and honest reporting. This results in the Best in KLAS report being able to distinguish top-performing and illustrious healthcare IT solutions. These award winners demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving and innovating within the industry - and their efforts are duly recognized by the industry. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for continually raising the bar for excellence in healthcare IT!"

Enabled for physicians, radiologists, IT teams and executives, AGFA HealthCare will deliver a "life in flow" by empowering healthcare communities with the Enterprise Imaging Platform.

Selected commentary collected about AGFA HealthCare, KLAS® Global Best in KLAS © 2024 KLAS. Visit the report for a complete view.

