Bitci Announces Strategic Collaboration with TRON DAO to Enhance Digital Asset Offerings in Turkey



07-Feb-2024 / 20:50 CET/CEST

Turkey, Istanbul, Feb 7th, 2024 - Bitci , one of Turkey's top cryptocurrency exchanges, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the TRON DAO , furthering the accessibility of the TRON ecosystem in the Turkish market. This collaboration strengthens Bitci's offerings, highlighting its commitment to continue listing credible digital assets on its exchange. Ahmet Onur Yeygün, the CEO of Bitci commented on the development: "This collaboration with the TRON DAO marks a significant step in our mission to provide a wider range of services and digital assets to our users. Integrating with the TRON chain, will enable our users to conduct transactions more quickly and securely. Furthermore, advancing our vision of providing reliable and innovative digital asset services, positioning Bitci as a leading force in the Turkish blockchain sector." Tronix (TRX) already being listed, Bitci is now expanding its TRON ecosystem offerings to include additional tokens such as APENFT , BTT , JUST , SUN , USDD , and WIN . These will be available for trading with Turkish Lira (TRY) and USDT pairs, enhancing trading options for users and contributing to the growth of the exchange. David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited about this strategic collaboration with Bitci. Their position as a leading exchange in Turkey opens up great opportunities for the TRON ecosystem, enhancing TRON's global accessibility and supporting the broader adoption of blockchain technology in the region." This initiative not only bolsters TRON's global expansion but also positions Bitci as a pioneering force in Turkey's evergrowing blockchain landscape. Stay tuned for more updates on this strategic collaboration and the exciting opportunities it brings to the cryptocurrency community in Turkey. About Bitci Bitci, the leading launchpad platform in Turkey for cryptocurrency trading, transfer, and storage since 2018, holds the position of the country's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange according to Coingecko data. Moreover, based on Coingecko data, the exchange has demonstrated remarkable growth, increasing its market share from 0.9% in 2022 to a staggering 12% in 2023, supporting its claim as the "fastest-growing digital asset platform in Turkey." Additionally, Bitci facilitates the blockchain adaptation of companies and institutions with BitciChain, Turkey's first blockchain network with stock market integration. Bitci continues to contribute substantially to the development of cryptocurrency markets with its products such as Global Fan Token and Bitcicoin. Media contact: Ilker Karacan Marketing Manager Mail: marketing@bitci.com About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of February 2024, it has over 209.79 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.09 billion total transactions, and over $19.56 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Ilker Karacan marketing@bitci.com



