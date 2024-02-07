Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Modular Data Center Market Investment to Reach $41.87 Billion by 2028, More than 5,843.7 MW to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global modular data center market is growing at a CAGR of 14.44% during the forecast period. The global modular data center market has experienced substantial growth in recent years owing to the increasing demand for scalable and energy-efficient data storage solutions. The rising adoption of cloud services, big data, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as the need for quick deployment and cost efficiency, are contributing to market expansion.

Modular Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size: Investment (2028) USD 41.87 Billion Market Size: Investment (2022) USD 18.64 Billion CAGR by Investment (2022-2028) 14.44 % Market Size: Power Capacity (2028) 5,843.7 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Functional Module, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC Market Dynamics • Increasing Deployment of Modular Data Centers • Shift Toward Modular Designs • Increasing Adoption of Big Data, IoT, and AI • Cloud at the Edge • Adoption of Modular Designs in Disaster-Prone Areas

Modern modular data centers account for more energy efficiency as compared with traditional ones; they can incorporate advanced sustainable solutions from the start. For instance, these modular data centers incorporate grid-interactive Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), allowing data center operators to gain control over their energy usage as well as offer capacity and set prices; this will potentially generate revenue while supporting renewable energy. The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software helps operators measure, monitor, and model power and energy performance, thereby minimizing waste generation.

Increasing Modular Data Center Design & Deployment

Modular data center buildouts tackle challenges such as a high PUE, increasing operational costs of traditional data centers, and high environmental impact.

Deploying modular data centers using a templatized plug-and-play method to build modules eases the requirement gathering of each material type, thereby ensuring very little or no wastage.

The continuous evolution in the design and engineering of data center facilities by key operators and architecture and engineering firms will lead to multiple innovations in developing and operating green data centers.

The countries that have deployed 5G will witness the development of performance-optimized data center (POD) facilities in countries including Australia, the US, and China.

Developing regions, such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East & Africa, will witness modular deployments for green environment operations.

Sustainability Initiatives in the Data Center Market

The increasing power consumption of data centers and the need to decrease carbon emissions have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean and renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among the global and local data center operators such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, and QTS Realty Trust. In addition, many smaller data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is projected to propel the focus on data center design, thereby redefining the installation and commissioning process as well as augmenting the physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.

About 25 European cloud and data center operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, Iron Mountain, OVHcloud, Scaleway Datacenter, and Aruba, as well as 17 industry associations have signed an agreement to make their data centers carbon neutral by 2030; this includes the powering of facilities with 100% renewable energy. In January 2022, DigiPlex (STACK Infrastructure) signed an agreement with the European Code of Conduct for maintaining energy efficiency in its data center facilities.

Vendor Insights

In November 2023, JLL entered a new partnership with Schneider Electric and Lumen Technologies to develop ready-to-use modular data centers in the US. This new relationship categorizes important factors such as the quick deployment of prefabricated modular data centers and the adaptability and scalability of facilities.

In January 2023, EdgeCloudLink (ECL) decided to provide modular data centers powered by hydrogen. These are designed to function as off-grid modular data centers, providing a power capacity of 1 MW by using advanced 3D printing technology.

In November 2023, OVHcloud decided to expand its data center facility in Toronto in 2024; this facility is slated to be operational by 2025.

In July 2023, Modular Data Centers in Brazil entered a contract for around 12 MW of data center projects in Latin America. These projects include enterprise, edge, and hyperscale sites in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. They can be used for various purposes, including the preparation, integration, testing, and assembly of modular data center solutions.

In June 2023, Vertiv partnered with Modular Data Centers, a prominent Latin American company, to provide thermal and power management solutions for essential infrastructure. According to the partnership, Modular will share its knowledge in designing, making, and integrating modular prefabricated data centers with a capacity ranging from 0.6 kW to 1.2 kW. The collaboration is active in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

All-In-One Module

Functional Module

Functional Module

IT Module

Power Module

Cooling Module

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



The Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden



Denmark



The Rest of the Nordics

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Other Central and Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong



Australia & New Zealand



India



Japan



The Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the modular data center market over the specified time frame.????

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the modular data center market growth from 2023 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.????

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the modular data center market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.????

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the modular data center market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.????

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the modular data center market across different regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.????

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the modular data center market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.????

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the modular data center market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.??

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the modular data center market?

What is the growth rate of the global modular data center market?

What are the key trends in the modular data center market?

Who are the key vendors in the global modular data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global modular data center market by 2028?

