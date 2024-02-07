Emmitt's Vegas Unveils 'A Legendary Dining Experience' on the Strip, Opening Spring 2024

Indulge in the extraordinary as Emmitt's Vegas opens its doors in the iconic Fashion Show Mall, promising a legendary dining adventure with a southern flair on New American classics.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Emmitt's, the epitome of "A Legendary Dining Experience," is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest establishment, Emmitt's Vegas, in the heart of the iconic Fashion Show Mall. This eagerly anticipated kitchen & bar promises an unparalleled dining adventure, bringing together an exquisite menu, hand-crafted cocktails, and an inviting atmosphere for an unforgettable night out.





Construction Rendering of Emmitt's, opening soon inside of Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas





Guests can expect bold flavors, inspired dishes, and Southern favorites, including our soon-to-be-renowned butter cake, curated by our expert culinary team led by Corporate Chef Steve Mannino and Executive Chef Antwan Ellis.

Located at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. #1240, Las Vegas, NV 89109, Emmitt's Vegas is strategically situated within Fashion Show Mall, providing a central and accessible location for locals and visitors alike. Emmitt's Vegas is not just a dining destination; it's a place for shared experiences. The featured bar is at the heart of a fantastic night out, offering a special touch for locals to savor. The restaurant is designed to cater to a diverse audience, welcoming everyone from hall-of-fame professionals and business titans to favorite musicians and movie stars.

"Our vision for Emmitt's Vegas is to create a space where guests can indulge in exceptional service, savoring the best of New American classics with a touch of regional flair," said Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. "We want our patrons to leave craving more, talking about the legendary experience they had at Emmitt's."

The restaurant's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner served from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Brunch will be served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the bar open from 11 a.m. to closing.

Emmitt's will be open to the public on Monday, February 26.

ABOUT EMMITT'S VEGAS

Emmitt's Vegas, founded by the visionary and servant-leader Emmitt Smith, is a quintessential new American steakhouse strategically positioned at the frontage of Fashion Show Mall on the renowned Las Vegas Strip.

Inspired by Mr. Smith's passion for exceptional culinary escapades and community connections, Emmitt's Las Vegas aims to create a transcendent dining destination where every guest becomes a cherished part of their extended team. As the NFL's All-Time Leading Rusher, Mr. Smith brings his dedication to excellence to this new venture.

Emmitt's Las Vegas aspires to be a beacon for food enthusiasts who foster shared moments of joy through a legendary dining experience that redefines the steakhouse, bar, and lounge scene with an unparalleled blend of luxury and gastronomic mastery.

