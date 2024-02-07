Ever Grand Group: Snow Beer, China's Top-Selling Brew, Makes Its Debut in North American Markets

Experience Century-Old Craftsmanship as Snow Beer Brings the Time Honored Art of Chinese Brewing Mastery to Beer Enthusiasts Across Continents

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / China Resources Snow Breweries (CR Snow), a leading beer manufacturer in China, has officially entered the North American market. They first introduced their best-selling "Brave the World" beer at the end of 2023, marking the first phase of the company's strategic entry into the region as part of its global expansion. Ever Grand Group is set to lead the operational phase as the exclusive distributor of Snow Beer, orchestrating an expansive strategy to ensure a successful product launch in the United States. With their portfolio of premium offerings, Ever Grand Group presents a diversified selection of Snow Beer products, meticulously curated for a wide range of occasions.

Snow Beer Product

The launch of Snow Beer in North America marks a significant achievement, reinforcing its global prominence and showcasing Ever Grand Group's pivotal contribution to the brand's worldwide expansion. Ever Grand Group is committed to establishing a benchmark for excellence by selecting and introducing premier international beer brands to the U.S. marketplace. This endeavor involves cultivating partnerships with local distributors, suppliers and other key stakeholders, all supported by in-depth research and an analysis of North American consumers' preferences and palates.

Established in 1993, China Resources Snow Breweries has led the way in China's growing beer sector, experiencing remarkable expansion and forging a path of product innovation. The company's launch of the "Brave the World" beer marked a significant milestone, positioning it as one of the nation's most popular beers. Now, Snow Beer's "Brave the World" series is available in supermarkets, liquor stores and restaurants across California, New York, Washington State, and more. Upcoming releases include "Classic Snow Beer" scheduled for Q2 2024, and the highly anticipated "Opera Mask" series, expected to debut in late 2024 or early 2025. Ever Grand Group will oversee the strategic rollout of these exceptional brews to North American consumers.

China Resources Snow Breweries is embarking on an exciting venture, bringing the rich heritage of Chinese brewing to the United States. Their mission goes beyond unveiling a new beer option; they aspire to familiarize Americans with the depth and sophistication of Chinese beer culture, which has thrived over the past century. The North American campaign highlights their commitment to understanding and respecting the diverse tastes and cultural nuances in international markets. The company is eager to cultivate new traditions and connections with American consumers. With its quality products, cultural background and innovative approaches, China Resources Snow Breweries is equipped to make a significant impact on the North American beer industry.

About China Resources Snow Breweries Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1993, China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Co. Ltd. is a leading beer manufacturer in China. It has consistently topped the domestic market in sales since 2006 and is considered the No.1 selling beer brand in the world. Snow Beer is globally renowned as the most popular brew, thanks to its extensive consumption in China. The company is renowned for its high-end brand portfolio in both domestic and international markets, with "Brave the World" and "Classic Snow Beer" as its flagship products.

About Ever Grand Group

Ever Grand Group is the only official certified import agent of Snow Beer in the U.S. market. Since its establishment in 2022, it has expanded its market coverage through partnerships and acquisitions. Their team of professionals is dedicated to carefully selecting the highest quality products while providing exceptional customer service and support. They are constantly seeking advancements and discovering new products and strategies, ensuring businesses continue to flourish while keeping pace with the times. For more information about Snow Beer and Ever Grand Group, please contact info@evergrandimports.com

Contact Information:

Yixiao Zhou

COO

info@evergrandimports.com

SOURCE: Ever Grand Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.