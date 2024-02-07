Record Annual Net Income of $2.5 billion and Operating Income of $2.8 billion

Annual 20.9% Net Income ROE and 23.1% Operating Income ROE; TSR1 of 26.5%

Fourth Quarter Net Income of $804 million and Operating Income of $1.1 billion

Well Positioned in 2024 Following Outstanding 1/1 Renewals

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its fourth quarter 2023 results.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

20.9% Net Income ROE and 23.1% Operating Income ROE; Total Shareholder Return of 26.5% 1

$16.6 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year growth of 20.9% 2 as reported for the Group, 26.4% 2 for Reinsurance, and 10.3% 2 for Insurance

as reported for the Group, 26.4% for Reinsurance, and 10.3% for Insurance Combined ratios of 90.9% for the Group, 86.4% for Reinsurance and 103.0% for Insurance

Group attritional combined ratio of 86.9% when excluding the impact of 0.7 points from profit commissions associated with net favorable loss reserve development versus 87.4% in the prior year

$451 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, versus $945 million in the prior year

Net investment income increased over $600 million to $1.4 billion, a company record

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments increased 23.8% to $320.95 versus $259.18 at December 31, 2022

Strong operating cashflow for the year of $4.6 billion, a company record

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

23.8% Net Income ROE and 32.4% Operating Income ROE

$4.3 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year growth of 18.3% 2 for the Group, 21.9% 2 for Reinsurance, and 11.6% 2 for Insurance

for the Group, 21.9% for Reinsurance, and 11.6% for Insurance Combined ratios of 93.2% for the Group, 78.8% for Reinsurance and 132.4% for Insurance

Group attritional combined ratio of 86.7% when excluding the impact of 2.6 points from profit commissions associated with favorable loss reserve development versus 87.3% in the prior year

Net favorable development of approximately $5 million in prior year loss reserves, resulting in a decrease of 0.1 points on the combined ratio for the Group. Reinsurance benefited from favorable development of $397 million, largely from mortgage and short-tail lines. Insurance reserves were strengthened by $392 million to address the impact of social inflation for long-tail lines, focused on the 2016 to 2019 accident years.

$143 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, primarily driven by Hurricane Otis, versus $15 million in the prior year

Net investment income improved to $411 million versus $210 million in the prior year fourth quarter, a company record, driven by strong fixed income and alternative investment returns

Successful execution of our strategy to sell $3.3 billion of lower yielding bonds in the quarter, reinvesting the proceeds into higher-yielding securities with enhanced overall credit quality, contributing to after-tax net realized losses of approximately $211 million and extending duration from 2.7 to 3.3 years sequentially. This is expected to add significant additional interest income in 2024 and beyond.

Recognized a $578 million tax benefit from realized deferred taxes accrued driven by the change in Bermuda tax law. This is a preliminary estimate and subject to change.

Strong operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.0 billion, in-line with the prior year quarter

With the successful completion of January 1 renewals, we were able to fully deploy the remaining capital raised in May, as well as optimize our hedging strategy

Footnote 1 denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR" Footnote 2 denotes constant currency figure and excludes reinstatement premiums

"Everest's strong fourth quarter performance capped off an exceptional 2023, delivering record annual results in underwriting income, net investment income, operating income, net income, and cash flow from operations. We executed on our strategic objectives, while delivering an operating ROE of over 23% and a Total Shareholder Return of over 26% for the full year," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "2023 was the most profitable year in our history. The Everest of today is a stronger and more sophisticated company. We are delivering leading financial returns and we are on track to achieve the targets we set out at our most recent Investor Day. The strength and flexibility of our business was apparent in the fourth quarter as we continued to generate leading returns and further solidified our balance sheet. Everest has entered 2024 stronger and better positioned to take advantage of market opportunities in both franchises. This is evidenced by another well-executed and outstanding January 1 reinsurance renewal and improved primary pricing, generating excellent outcomes for our global portfolio. Looking ahead, we remain focused on achieving our strategic plan goals, with significant momentum across both businesses, and an exceptional team driving even greater value for our shareholders."

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income and Other Items

Net Income of $804 million, equal to $18.53 per diluted share versus fourth quarter 2022 net income of $496 million, equal to $12.66 per diluted share

Operating income of $1.1 billion, equal to $25.18 per diluted share versus fourth quarter 2022 net operating income of $478 million, equal to $12.21 per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 93.2%, including 4.3 points of catastrophe losses versus the fourth quarter 2022 figure of 87.8%, including 0.5 points of catastrophe losses

The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Everest Group Net income (loss) 804 2,517 496 597 Operating income (loss) (1) 1,093 2,776 478 1,065 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 18.53 60.19 12.66 15.19 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share 25.18 66.39 12.21 27.08 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 23.8% 20.9% 20.1% 6.0% After-tax operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 32.4% 23.1% 19.4% 10.6%

Notes (1) Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 8 of this press release

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Beginning shareholders' equity 11,226 8,441 7,649 10,139 Net income (loss) 804 2,517 496 597 Change unrealized gains (losses) Fixed inc. investments 1,146 986 250 (1,948) Dividends to shareholders (76) (288) (65) (255) Purchase of treasury shares (1) (61) Public equity offering of shares 1,445 Other 103 102 110 (31) Ending shareholders' equity 13,202 13,202 8,441 8,441 Common shares outstanding 43.4 39.2 Book value per common share outstanding 304.29 215.54 Less: Unrealized appreciation/depreciation of fixed maturity investments ("URAD") (16.65) (43.64) Adjusted book value per common share outstanding excluding URAD 320.95 259.18 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 44.3 (14.0) Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 26.5 5.4 Common share dividends paid last 12 months 6.80 6.50

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Group Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 4,323 16,637 3,639 13,952 18.8 19.2 Net written premium 3,861 14,730 3,188 12,344 21.1 19.3 Loss Ratio: Current year 58.9 59.2 59.6 59.8 (0.7) pts (0.6) pts Prior year (0.1) (0.1) pts pts Catastrophe 4.3 3.5 0.5 9.0 3.8 pts (5.5) pts Total Loss ratio 63.0 62.7 60.1 68.7 2.9 pts (6.0) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 23.8 22.0 21.6 21.4 2.2 pts 0.6 pts Other underwriting expenses 6.3 6.3 6.0 5.8 0.3 pts 0.5 pts Combined ratio 93.2 90.9 87.8 96.0 5.4 pts (5.1) pts Attritional combined ratio (1), (3) 89.3 87.6 87.3 87.4 2.0 pts 0.2 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 143 451 15 945 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development (5) (5) (1)

Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums (3) The attritional combined ratio for quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 included approximately $94m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases. Excluding this profit commission, the Group's attritional combined ratio would have been 86.7% and 86.9% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums grew 21.9% on a constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums, to approximately $2.9 billion. Growth was broad-based across geographies and lines.

Growth was driven by 39.2% growth in Property Pro-Rata, 23.3% growth in Property Catastrophe XOL, and 45.2% growth in Property Non-Catastrophe XOL, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums, as pricing increases and a flight to quality continue globally.

Robust pricing momentum continued in the fourth quarter, with Cat pricing up over 45% with improved terms/conditions.

Attritional loss ratio improved 40-basis points over last year to 57.8%, while the attritional combined ratio improved 90-basis points to 85.1%, when excluding the impact of 3.6 points from profit commissions associated with favorable loss reserve development.

Net favorable prior year development of $397 million, primarily driven by a combination of well-seasoned mortgage and short-tail lines.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $135 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven by Hurricane Otis as well as a number of mid-sized events globally.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,894 11,460 2,360 9,248 22.6 23.9 Net written premium 2,754 10,802 2,301 8,919 19.7 21.1 Loss Ratio: Current year 57.6 57.6 58.2 58.5 (0.6) pts (0.9) pts Prior year (15.2) (4.1) 0.3 0.1 (15.5) pts (4.2) pts Catastrophe 5.5 4.6 0.5 10.8 5.0 pts (6.2) pts Total Loss ratio 47.9 58.1 59.0 69.4 (11.1) pts (11.3) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 28.4 25.7 24.9 24.6 3.5 pts 1.1 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.5 2.6 2.8 2.5 (0.3) pts 0.1 pts Combined ratio 78.8 86.4 86.8 96.5 (8.0) pts (10.1) pts Attritional combined ratio (1), (3) 88.7 86.1 86.0 86.2 2.7 pts (0.1) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 135 430 10 820 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development (397) (397) 7 5

Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums (3) The attritional combined ratio for quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 included approximately $94m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases. Excluding this profit commission, the Reinsurance Segment's attritional combined ratio would have been 85.1% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums rose to $1.4 billion, a 11.6% increase year-over-year in constant dollars, driven by a diversified mix of property and specialty lines, partially offset by lower written premiums in monoline workers' compensation and financial lines.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $8 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, relatively in-line with the prior year.

Net reserve strengthening of $392 million, reflecting our proactive approach to casualty line reserves, which are impacted by well-defined social inflation factors, focused on accident years 2016 to 2019.

Attritional loss ratio improved 70-basis points over last year to 62.6%, driven by favorable current year loss experience and business mix.

Expense ratio of 28.2% with continued investment in systems, talent, and our global platform.

Pricing continues to exceed loss trend.

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,428 5,177 1,278 4,704 11.7 10.0 Net written premium 1,107 3,929 887 3,426 24.8 14.7 Loss Ratio: Current year 62.5 63.6 63.3 63.2 (0.8) pts 0.4 pts Prior year 40.8 10.8 (0.9) (0.2) 41.7 pts 11.0 pts Catastrophe 0.9 0.6 0.6 3.9 0.3 pts (3.3) pts Total Loss ratio 104.2 75.0 63.1 66.9 41.1 pts 8.1 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 11.6 11.8 12.7 12.9 (1.1) pts (1.1) pts Other underwriting expenses 16.6 16.2 14.7 14.6 1.9 pts 1.6 pts Combined ratio 132.4 103.0 90.5 94.4 41.8 pts 8.6 pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 90.8 91.7 90.7 90.7 0.1 pts 1.0 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 8 20 5 125 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development 392 392 (7) (7)

Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of December 31, 2023

Total invested assets and cash of $37.1 billion versus $29.9 billion on December 31, 2022

Shareholders' equity of $13.2 billion vs. $8.4 billion on December 31, 2022, including $723 million of unrealized net losses on AFS fixed maturity investments

Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $13.9 billion versus $10.1 billion on December 31, 2022

Book value per share of $304.29 versus $215.54 at December 31, 2022

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $320.95 versus $259.18 at December 31, 2022

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.75 per share equal to $76 million

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2024. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://www.everestglobal.com/investor-relations.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share After-tax operating income (loss) 1,093 25.18 478 12.21 2,776 66.39 1,065 27.08 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (220 (5.06 49 1.25 (236 (5.65 (366 (9.30 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (69 (1.60 (31 (0.80 (23 (0.55 (102 (2.60 Net income (loss) 804 18.53 496 12.66 2,517 60.19 597 15.19 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

EVEREST GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,578 3,012 13,443 11,787 Net investment income 411 210 1,434 830 Total net gains (losses) on investments (255 64 (276 (455 Other income (expense) (75 (30 (14 (102 Total revenues 3,659 3,256 14,587 12,060 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,254 1,811 8,427 8,100 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 853 651 2,952 2,528 Other underwriting expenses 226 182 846 682 Corporate expenses 18 16 73 61 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 36 27 134 101 Total claims and expenses 3,387 2,687 12,432 11,472 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 272 568 2,154 588 Income tax expense (benefit) (532 72 (363 (9 NET INCOME (LOSS) 804 496 2,517 597 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 923 223 743 (2,037 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 223 28 244 89 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 1,146 251 986 (1,948 Foreign currency translation and other adjustments 76 86 59 (77 Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period 15 15 15 15 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income 2 2 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 16 15 17 17 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,238 352 1,063 (2,008 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 2,041 848 3,580 (1,411 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 18.53 12.66 60.19 15.19 Diluted 18.53 12.66 60.19 15.19

EVEREST GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in millions, except par value per share) 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 27,740 22,236 (amortized cost: 2023, $28,568; 2022, $24,191, credit allowances: 2023, $(48); 2022, $(54)) Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2023, $854; 2022, $821, net of credit allowances: 2023, $(8); 2022, $(9)) 855 839 Equity securities, at fair value 188 281 Other invested assets 4,794 4,085 Short-term investments 2,127 1,032 Cash 1,437 1,398 Total investments and cash 37,142 29,872 Accrued investment income 324 217 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2023, $(41); 2022, $(29)) 4,768 3,619 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2023, $(26); 2022, $(23)) 164 136 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 2,098 2,105 Funds held by reinsureds 1,135 1,056 Deferred acquisition costs 1,247 962 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 713 610 Income tax asset, net 868 459 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2023, $(9); 2022, $(5)) 941 930 TOTAL ASSETS 49,399 39,966 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 24,604 22,065 Unearned premium reserve 6,622 5,147 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 24 13 Amounts due to reinsurers 650 567 Losses in course of payment 171 74 Senior notes 2,349 2,347 Long-term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 819 519 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 22 19 Unsettled securities payable 137 1 Other liabilities 582 555 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,197 31,525 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2023) 74.2 and (2022) 69.9 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,773 2,302 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(99) at 2023 and $(250) at 2022 (934 (1,996 Treasury shares, at cost: 30.8 shares (2023) and 30.8 shares (2022) (3,908 (3,908 Retained earnings 14,270 12,042 Total shareholders' equity 13,202 8,441 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 49,399 39,966

EVEREST GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months Ended December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 2,517 597 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (1,064 (435 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (66 (197 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables 143 (413 Decrease (increase) in income taxes (559 (181 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (46 (166 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,256 3,477 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 1,387 655 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers 18 201 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 93 (186 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (168 (94 Distribution of limited partnership income 120 180 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (339 (297 Non-cash compensation expense 49 45 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (64 55 Net (gains) losses on investments 276 455 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,553 3,695 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 2,310 2,626 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 3,849 1,403 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 105 39 Proceeds from equity securities sold 126 2,217 Distributions from other invested assets 245 266 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (10,653 (7,344 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (112 (153 Cost of equity securities acquired (17 (1,003 Cost of other invested assets acquired (902 (1,547 Net change in short-term investments (1,034 149 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 181 (71 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,902 (3,418 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (23 (17 Proceeds from public offering of common shares 1,445 Purchase of treasury shares (61 Dividends paid to shareholders (288 (255 Cost of debt repurchase (6 Net FHLB borrowings (repayments) 300 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (24 (20 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,409 (359 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (23 39 Net increase (decrease) in cash 38 (42 Cash, beginning of period 1,398 1,441 Cash, end of period 1,437 1,398 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 196 171 Interest paid 130 98 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Reclassification of specific investments from fixed maturity securities, available for sale at fair value to fixed maturity securities, held to maturity at amortized cost net of credit allowances 722

On December 27, 2023, the Government of Bermuda enacted the Corporate Income Tax Act 2023, which will apply a 15% corporate income tax to certain Bermuda businesses in fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2025. The act includes a provision referred to as the economic transition adjustment, which is intended to provide a fair and equitable transition into the tax regime, and results in a deferred tax benefit for the Company. Pursuant to this legislation, the Company has estimated a $578 million net deferred tax asset as of December 31, 2023. This amount could be subject to change. Any changes will be reflected in the 4th quarter of 2023 as presented in the Company's 2023 Form 10-K filing. Net income (loss), after-tax operating income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted common share, after-tax operating income (loss) per diluted common share, net income ROE, operating income ROE, total shareholder return, book value per common share, and adjusted book value per common share excluding URAD excluding the benefit associated with the net deferred tax asset is displayed in the following reconciliation:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2023 Excl. Bermuda CIT Excl. Bermuda CIT As Reported Bermuda Tax impact As Reported Bermuda Tax impact Net income (loss) 804 226 578 2,517 1,939 578 Operating income (loss) 1,093 515 578 2,776 2,198 578 Per common share diluted net income (loss) 18.53 5.21 13.31 60.19 46.38 13.81 Per common share diluted operating income (loss) 25.18 11.87 13.31 66.39 52.58 13.81 Return on equity (annualized) After-tax operating income (loss) 32.4 15.6 16.8 pts 23.1 18.7 4.4 pts After-tax net gains (losses) on investments -6.5 -6.6 0.1 pts -2.0 -2.0 pts After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) -2.1 -2.1 pts -0.2 -0.2 pts Net income (loss) 23.8 6.9 16.9 pts 20.9 16.5 4.4 pts Total Shareholder Return (TSR) 26.5 21.3 5.2 pts Book value per common share outstanding 304.29 290.98 13.31 304.29 290.98 13.31 Adjusted book value per common share outstanding excluding ("URAD") 320.95 307.63 13.32 320.95 307.63 13.32

(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

