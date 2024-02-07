Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D38R | ISIN: US0547548588 | Ticker-Symbol: AY20
Stuttgart
07.02.24
20:27 Uhr
2,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYTU BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYTU BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,46022:36
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 22:26
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial and Operational Results on February 14, 2024

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, will report its financial and operational results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 for the period ended December 31, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer section.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 566278.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link,

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/49729 and on the Company's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, and may be discontinued at any time.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2024 at (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 49729.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.