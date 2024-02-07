Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2024 | 22:34
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McWhorter Foundation: C.K. McWhorter & Family Call For Federal Review Into Town Of Palm Beach Island Police

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent times, the McWhorter Foundation has observed a growing concern within the Town of Palm Beach community regarding the practices of the Palm Beach Island Police Headquarter, 360 South County Road, Palm Beach, Florida, 33480. Specifically, there have been reports suggesting an uncomfortable level of personal information sharing and pulling over a large discrepancy of minority visitors actions that activist feel need to be addressed to ensure trust and safety for all.

Instances of Town of Palm Beach Police harassment have been reported, notably affecting community members and activists, including C.K. McWhorter. These concerns have seemingly intensified following McWhorter's advocacy for the removal of a controversial art piece "The Last Civil War Veteran" by Larry Rivers on February 4, 2024, highlighting the need for a more inclusive and educational approach to public displays and symbols. As a community-focused organization, we advocate for the principles of transparency, accountability, and constructive dialogue. It's in this spirit that we invite the Palm Beach Island Police to engage in open discussions aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and respect between law enforcement officials and the citizens they serve.

Furthermore, we believe in the importance of oversight and the role it plays in maintaining the public's trust in our institutions. Therefore, we encourage the exploration of an internal review, potentially supported by external oversight, to examine current practices and ensure they align with the highest standards of privacy, respect, and community engagement.

The McWhorter Foundation remains committed to working alongside all community stakeholders, including law enforcement, to build a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment. We look forward to initiating a constructive dialogue and finding positive pathways forward. Our First step has been to request assistance from local internal affairs agencies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/592d7698-9d49-45f6-b72f-64e475278b40


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.