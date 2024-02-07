McWhorter Foundation: C.K. McWhorter & Family Call For Federal Review Into Town Of Palm Beach Island Police

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent times, the McWhorter Foundation has observed a growing concern within the Town of Palm Beach community regarding the practices of the Palm Beach Island Police Headquarter, 360 South County Road, Palm Beach, Florida, 33480. Specifically, there have been reports suggesting an uncomfortable level of personal information sharing and pulling over a large discrepancy of minority visitors actions that activist feel need to be addressed to ensure trust and safety for all.

Instances of Town of Palm Beach Police harassment have been reported, notably affecting community members and activists, including C.K. McWhorter. These concerns have seemingly intensified following McWhorter's advocacy for the removal of a controversial art piece "The Last Civil War Veteran" by Larry Rivers on February 4, 2024, highlighting the need for a more inclusive and educational approach to public displays and symbols. As a community-focused organization, we advocate for the principles of transparency, accountability, and constructive dialogue. It's in this spirit that we invite the Palm Beach Island Police to engage in open discussions aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and respect between law enforcement officials and the citizens they serve.

Furthermore, we believe in the importance of oversight and the role it plays in maintaining the public's trust in our institutions. Therefore, we encourage the exploration of an internal review, potentially supported by external oversight, to examine current practices and ensure they align with the highest standards of privacy, respect, and community engagement.

The McWhorter Foundation remains committed to working alongside all community stakeholders, including law enforcement, to build a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment. We look forward to initiating a constructive dialogue and finding positive pathways forward. Our First step has been to request assistance from local internal affairs agencies.

