JAB is pleased to welcome Gordon von Bretten to the JAB Partnership, effective April 1, 2024. Based in London, von Bretten brings 30 years of operational experience, with a strong track record of value creation and performance enhancement.

Mr. von Bretten has served as Chief Transformation Officer of Coty since 2020. Over the last four years, he has led Coty's strategic transformation program that has been instrumental to reigniting the company's financial performance through disciplined cost-saving and strategic capital deployment initiatives.

Mr. von Bretten will join Coty's Board of Directors on April 1, 2024, and will remain an advisor to the Company.

Before joining Coty, von Bretten spent five years as an operating partner with KKR Capstone, KKR's in-house operating team, focusing on corporate carve-outs and value creation across the KKR portfolio. He previously served in a variety of leadership roles in industry and management consulting, mostly with KlöcknerPentaplast, AlixPartners, and A.T. Kearney, focusing on restructuring and performance improvement.

"We have known Gordon for a long time and are thrilled to welcome him to the JAB Partnership," said Joachim Creus, Managing Partner, Vice Chairman, and CEO of JAB. "Over the last four years, Gordon played a critical role on the team that, under Sue Nabi's leadership, steered Coty back to its legendary status as one of the great beauty powerhouses. His three decades of experience maximizing operational performance across industries will be invaluable to JAB as we continue our pursuit of long-term growth and value creation."

