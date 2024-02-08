AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging XERO Viewer is Ranked #1 Best in KLAS in the Universal Viewer Category for 2024

The Best in KLAS report recognizes organizations who support healthcare providers that deliver optimized patient care, and the awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / AGFA HealthCare proudly announces that it has been honored with the Best in KLAS award for 2024 - achieving the number one rank in the KLAS Universal Viewer (Imaging) category.

This recognition affirms AGFA HealthCare's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to clients. The top position in the KLAS Universal Viewer category reinforces AGFA's commitment to client excellence and also signifies its unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the USA imaging market and beyond.

At the heart of this success is the AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging XERO® Universal Viewer - a revolutionary solution that allows healthcare professionals to work seamlessly, regardless of location. With XERO® Universal Viewer, users can effortlessly capture and upload images from any location that has an internet connection. The platform enhances the overall viewing experience, clinical depth, collaboration, and sharing capabilities - all within a single, user-friendly streaming web viewer. AGFA HealthCare's continuous pursuit of excellence is reflected in its innovative solutions, such as the XERO® Universal Viewer, which empowers healthcare professionals to elevate their standards of care through advanced imaging technology.

Mark Burgess, President for North America at AGFA HealthCare, comments:

"The Best in KLAS award acknowledges recognition - identifying the level of partnership that the top vendors provide to health systems, and the degree of confidence that healthcare providers have shown in our own organization. AGFA HealthCare's commitment to innovation, clinical empowerment and client satisfaction has resulted in the ultimate distinction. The Best in KLAS report, and the awards it grants, sets the standard of excellence for software organizations. We are certainly proud to receive number 1 for Enterprise Imaging XERO Viewer - this demonstrates our company's unwavering commitment to delivering imaging without barriers; we increase the day-to-day performance, clinical confidence and job satisfaction of radiologists - empowering our clients to achieve their goals and bring them to success."

KLAS CEO Adam Gale comments:

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving the delivery of patient care is wonderfully inspiring."

Monique Rasband, VP of Strategy & Research, Imaging & Oncology for KLAS Research reflects on the award:

"KLAS is committed to helping providers make informed decisions through unbiased and honest reporting. This results in the Best in KLAS report being able to distinguish top-performing and illustrious healthcare IT solutions. These award winners demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving and innovating within the industry - and their efforts are duly recognized by the industry. Congratulations to AGFA HealthCare and all the winning vendors for continually raising the bar for excellence in healthcare IT!"

Empowering health systems to achieve a "life in flow", AGFA HealthCare will continue to demonstrate innovations that pioneer and navigate the complex and dynamic landscape of modern service delivery.

Want to learn more how we bring customers to success?

Selected commentary collected about AGFA HealthCare, KLAS® Global Best in KLAS © 2024 KLAS.

Visit the report for a complete view.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channelling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a registered trademark of Agfa HealthCare N.V. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

