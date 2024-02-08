



TOKYO, Feb 8, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has been selected on the A List, the highest score, in the area of Climate Change by global environmental non-profit CDP, in recognition of Hitachi's leading efforts and highly transparent disclosures related to Climate Change. This is the third consecutive year that Hitachi has been selected for the A List in the areas of Climate Change.Hitachi has established long-term environmental targets in its Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050. As part of its action on climate change, Hitachi Group has set the targets of achieving carbon neutrality at its business sites (factories and offices) by FY2030 and across its entire value chain by FY2050. Additionally, to promote sustainable management, Hitachi amended its executive compensation system*, expanding the ratio of sustainability evaluation in the compensation.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business to solve customers' and society's challenges and supports people's quality of life with data and technology that fosters a sustainable society.*News Release on April 25, 2023 "Hitachi Amends Executive Compensation System, Further Strengthening Links Between Corporate Value and Compensation" www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2023/04/230425b.htmlThe full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scoresHitachi's Sustainability Initiativeswww.hitachi.com/sustainability/Hitachi's Environmental Activitieswww.hitachi.com/environment/Sustainability Report / Integrated Report: www.hitachi.com/sustainability/download/; www.hitachi.com/IR-e/library/integrated/About CDPCDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies - including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out moreAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.