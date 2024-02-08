Das Instrument 3CH AU000000CGC2 COSTA GRP HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument 3CH AU000000CGC2 COSTA GRP HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument M2M2 CA65412D8098 NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument M2M2 CA65412D8098 NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument EABE LU2198884491 MUL-L.N.ZERO2050S+PEC EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument EABE LU2198884491 MUL-L.N.ZERO2050S+PEC EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument GP7 US1535271068 CENTRAL GAR. + PET DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument GP7 US1535271068 CENTRAL GAR. + PET DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument 1DD FR001400H2X4 TONNER DRONES S.A. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument 1DD FR001400H2X4 TONNER DRONES S.A. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument MOPA CA60928P1071 MONETA GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument MOPA CA60928P1071 MONETA GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument 29ZA US00848K1016 AGEAGLE AERIAL SYS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument 29ZA US00848K1016 AGEAGLE AERIAL SYS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024Das Instrument GP7A US1535272058 CENTRAL GAR.C.A NV DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024The instrument GP7A US1535272058 CENTRAL GAR.C.A NV DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024