Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 08

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.

8 February 2024

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ("BIPS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing (the "Placing") and the WRAP retail offer (the "WRAP Retail Offer"), as announced on 24 January 2024 (the "Placing Announcement"), raising gross proceeds of £13.35 million.

The Company has issued, subject to Admission (defined below), a total of 7,926,727 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (the "New Shares") at a price of 168.40 pence per New Share (the "Issue Price"), representing a 0.75% premium to the cum-income NAV per Share as at 5 February 2024, being the last published NAV per Share prior to the close of the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer.

5,179,465 New Shares were issued pursuant to the Placing and 2,747,262 New Shares were issued pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer.

Admission and Settlement

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for admission of the New Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the New Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 12 February 2024 and that dealings in the New Shares will commence at that time.

The New Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Shares, including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made or paid, with a record date on or after the date of Admission.

Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 189,504,323 Shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in determining the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer are conditional on Admission becoming effective.

Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in relation to

the Placing. The Placing is not being underwritten.

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement.

Winterflood, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Winterflood or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein.

The shares of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. Further, the Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Subject to certain exceptions, the shares of the Company may not be offered or sold in any member state of the EU other than the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or to or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of any member state of the EU other than the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any person located in the United States. The Placing and the distribution of this announcement in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and the persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, strategy, plans, proposed acquisitions and objectives are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and accordingly the Company's actual future financial results and operational performance may differ materially from the results and performance expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company, the Investment Adviser and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority or other applicable laws, regulations or rules.