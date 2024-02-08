EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Response to Muddy Waters & Webcast
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") has replied to the short-seller reports published on 22 and 25 January 2024.
A presentation is now available on CPIPG's website, or via this link:
https://cpipg.com/storage/app/uploads/public/65c/486/c4c/65c486c4c2a50552360663.pdf
In keeping with the Group's commitment to open and transparent dialogue, CPIPG will host a webcast with
Q&A today, Thursday, 8 February, at 10:30 am CET / 9:30 am UK. For investors who are unable to attend, CPIPG's management team will be available for individual meetings, and a recording will be made available.
Please use the link below to register and access the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ks34ii9z
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
08.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1832939
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1832939 08.02.2024 CET/CEST