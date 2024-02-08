EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Response to Muddy Waters & Webcast



08.02.2024 / 08:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 8 February 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Response to Muddy Waters & Webcast



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") has replied to the short-seller reports published on 22 and 25 January 2024.



A presentation is now available on CPIPG's website, or via this link:



https://cpipg.com/storage/app/uploads/public/65c/486/c4c/65c486c4c2a50552360663.pdf



In keeping with the Group's commitment to open and transparent dialogue, CPIPG will host a webcast with

Q&A today, Thursday, 8 February, at 10:30 am CET / 9:30 am UK. For investors who are unable to attend, CPIPG's management team will be available for individual meetings, and a recording will be made available.



Please use the link below to register and access the webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ks34ii9z



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



08.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

