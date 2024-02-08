Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Wird das die beste Rohstoffaktie in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857658 | ISIN: JP3932000007 | Ticker-Symbol: YEC
Tradegate
08.02.24
09:36 Uhr
33,180 Euro
-0,180
-0,54 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,00033,68009:41
32,98033,66009:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YASKAWA ELECTRIC
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION33,180-0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.