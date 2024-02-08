Yaskawa Solectria Solar, in partnership with panel manufacturer First Solar, has developed utility-scale inverters to reduce degradation rates.From pv magazine USA Yaskawa Solectria Solar will display its new XGI 1500 inverters and accessories at the upcoming regional RE+ Northeast event in Boston, Massachusetts. The utility-scale commercial string inverters are designed and engineered in Lawerence, Massachusetts, and assembled and tested in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The company said its inverters meet US Federal Acquisition Regulations definitions of a Commercial Off-The-Shelf item, which qualifies ...

