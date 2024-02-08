JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.: JELD-WEN Names Senior Leaders to Strengthen Customer Focus and Accelerate Business Performance

Gustavo Vianna joins as EVP and President, Europe

Dan Valenti joins as EVP, North America Doors & Distribution

Matt Meier joins as EVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced three new leaders and a refreshed senior leadership team to accelerate the company's business performance.

"To achieve JELD-WEN's full potential, we are focused on ensuring we have the right people and capabilities across the company to improve operational excellence, increase agility and deepen customer relationships," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Our refreshed senior leadership team brings together diverse, experienced leaders with deep expertise in the manufacturing sector to strengthen the foundation of our business and deliver increased value for our customers, associates and shareholders."

The company will continue to operate and manage its business regionally and to report results separately for Europe and North America.

The following leaders join the JELD-WEN senior leadership team, reporting to Christensen:

Gustavo Vianna, who is named executive vice president and president, JELD-WEN Europe. Vianna joins JELD-WEN with more than 30 years of experience at multinational companies, with deep expertise driving operational and commercial transformations. He most recently served as Aliaxis EMEA CEO, where he led 4,500 employees in 17 plants and 24 distribution centers across Europe. Nigel Dilks, SVP/GM, Europe will be leaving JELD-WEN to pursue other opportunities after ensuring a smooth transition.

, who is currently vice president and general manager, North America windows. Jacobs has spent 15 years with JELD-WEN in a variety of business areas including sales, product development and, prior to taking his current role, as the vice president and general manager of North America exterior doors. Peggie Bolan, who is currently vice president and general manager, North America building products and fiber. Bolan is a seasoned executive with experience in sales, marketing and operations. She has been in the building products and fiber business for more than 25 years.

In addition, the following roles continue to report to Christensen and provide enterprise shared services across the company's two reporting segments:

Executive Vice President and CFO Julie Albrecht

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Jas Hayes

Executive Vice President, Global Transformation Kevin Lilly

Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Wendy Livingston

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina and VPI in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Caryn Klebba

Head of Global Public Relations

704-807-1275

cklebba@jeldwen.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Armstrong

Vice President, Investor Relations

704-378-5731

jarmstrong@jeldwen.com

