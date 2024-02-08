Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2024 | 09:34
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on MAERSK (33/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK) for four hours, after which time an assessment
of market conditions will be made to determine if stressed market conditions
are still valid. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact details please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193919
