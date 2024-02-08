The new products use propane (R290) as a refrigerant and have heating and cooling capacities ranging from 8 kW to 30 kW.Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has released an air-to-air heat pump for residential and commercial applications. Called Leaf, the new product uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant, which the manufacturer said has a direct global warming potential (GWP) of 0,02 and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP). It features heating and cooling capacities ranging from 8 kW to 30 kW. "Trane LEAF excels in diverse conditions achieving elevated hot water temperatures in ...

