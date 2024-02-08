Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will make history next week as the first National Football League (NFL) stadium powered entirely by renewables to host the Super Bowl. It achieves 100% renewable energy usage with 10 MW of off-site solar power, alongside wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric resources.From pv magazine USA Super Bowl LVIII will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Feb. 11. This will be the first Super Bowl that takes place in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, which is 100% powered by renewable energy. A 100% renewable ...

