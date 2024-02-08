Anzeige
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
cBrain A/S: cBrain and the German-Danish Chamber of Commerce have taken initiative to reuse Danish e-government experiences in Germany

Press Release no. 01/2024

cBrain and the German-Danish Chamber of Commerce have taken initiative to reuse Danish e-government experiences in Germany

Copenhagen, February 8, 2024

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has successfully demonstrated the potential for reusing Danish government experiences and standard software to accelerate the digitization transformation in large German government organizations.

This is exemplified through multiple projects at Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund by implementing the Danish F2 digital platform, which is used by more than 75 Danish government entities. Today, the user group in Denmark encompasses most Danish ministries, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Finance, as well as government agencies with diverse responsibilities such as environmental concerns, family affairs, business, and taxation.

Due to this success, cBrain has been awarded the title "Danish company of the year 2023" by the German-Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Denmark ranks #1 in the United Nations global e-government index, and German government has a strong focus on digitization.

Inspired by cBrain's work in Germany, the German-Danish Chamber of Commerce and cBrain have accordingly kicked off the initiative to leverage the Danish government experiences to support and help accelerate the German e-government transformation.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973


