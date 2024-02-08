Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete rock sampling results for the area immediately NE of the current drilling at the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru (Figure 1).

Results for 40 rock samples taken to the NE of the DLP drilling identified an area of anomalous Cu, Mo and Ag extending over approximately 700m x 500m (See Figures 2, 3 and 4). This area also overlies a similar magnetic anomaly that underlies the main porphyry area.

Highlights

Rock chip sample 1062 returned 2.25% Cu and 195g/t Ag. This sample was taken from a moderately silicified and brecciated hornfels with mineralization consisting of pyrite-chalcopyrite-covellite-chalcocite and copper oxides. Sampling was done over a surface area of 10m x 10m. Further rock chip samples with highly anomalous Cu, Ag and/or Mo results included: Sample 1084 - 1.5150% Cu, 5.53g/t Ag and 1.01ppm Mo

Sample 1060 - 0.2680% Cu, 2.09g/t Ag and 74.3ppm Mo

Sample 1065 - 0.0527% Cu, 2.28g/t Ag and 137ppm Mo

Sample 1067 - 0.0095% Cu, 0.79g/t Ag and 53.1ppm Mo

Sample 1074 - 0.3440% Cu, 5.56g/t Ag and 1.78ppm Mo

Sample 1075 - 0.1300% Cu, 0.13g/t Ag and 4.86ppm Mo

Sample 1078 - 0.1880% Cu, 4.77g/t Ag and 5.59ppm Mo

Sample 1086 - 0.1205% Cu, 4.61g/t Ag and 1.23ppm Mo

Sample 1099 - 0.0077% Cu, 0.29g/t Ag and 182ppm Mo

See Table 1 for the full set of results for the rock chip samples.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO, commented: "We are very encouraged with the results from rock sampling to the NE of the current drilling of 2023. Anomalous Cu, Mo and Ag in rocks has identified an extension of at least 700m x 500m to the NE and SE which we will expand drilling into in 2024."

Table 1. Summary of Rock Chip Results for the NE Extension of the Aurora Project.

Aurora Rock Chip Samples Sample Northings Eastings Elevation Sample Sample Description Ag Cu Mo No (m) (m) (m) Type Area (m2)

g/t ppm ppm 1052 8566444 190610 2821 Rock chip 0.5 x 1.5 Structure in hornfels, 50 cm wide x 1.5 m long; with quartz and pyrite. 0.05 28.8 0.23 1053 8566529 190722 2800 Rock chip 20 x 20 Slate. Po (0.5%) along foliation planes. Traces of Cpy associated with Po. 0.07 73.7 0.63 1054 8566619 190723 2842 Rock chip 20 x 20 Slate. Po (0.5%) along foliation planes. Traces of Cpy associated with Po. 0.07 48.8 0.74 1057 8566522 190479 2893 Rock chip 10 x 10 Slates with sericite-muscovite alteration. Traces of OxCu. 0.65 125.5 10.1 Aurora Rock Chip Samples Sample Northings Eastings Elevation Sample Sample Description Ag Cu Mo No (m) (m) (m) Type Area (m2)

g/t ppm ppm 1058 8566320 190285 2899 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets (NW-SE/NE) and iron oxides 10 79.9 0.36 1059 8566395 190365 2902 Rock chip 20 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets (NW-SE/NE) + iron oxides 2.04 175 0.65 1060 8566111 190280 2841 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets with sulphides (Py-Cpy-Mo-Cv-Cc). OxCu in fractures. 2.09 2680 74.3 1062 8565968 190389 2784 Rock chip 10 x 10 Hornfels with moderate silicification and brecciated. The mineralization consists of Py-Cpy-Cv-Cc-OxCu. 195 22500 2.16 1063 8566300 190329 2845 Rock chip 20 x 20 Hornfels with sericite alteration. Quartz sulphide veinlets. The mineralization consists of Py-(Cpy-Cv-Cc-OxCu). 0.38 979 1.14 1064 8566400 190417 2871 Rock chip 15 x 10 Hornfels with sericite alteration. Quartz veinlets. The mineralization consists of iron oxide + py 1.21 243 0.6 1065 8566174 190185 2926 Rock chip 15 x 15 Contact between silicified Hornfels and QEFBP (intermineral) with sericite alteration. Sporadic quartz-sulphide veinlets which contain Py-Cpy-Mo. 2.28 527 137 1066 8566204 190136 2916 Rock chip 20 x 20 QEFBP (intermineral) with sericite alteration. Traces of Py-Cpy. 0.95 75.6 8.25 1067 8566187 190133 2918 Rock chip 20 x 20 Hornfels with weak to moderate silicification and quartz veinlets. In contact with QEFBP (intermineral). The mineralization consists of iron oxides-Py-Mo. 0.79 94.5 53.1 Aurora Rock Chip Samples Sample Northings Eastings Elevation Sample Sample Description Ag Cu Mo No (m) (m) (m) Type Area (m2)

g/t ppm ppm 1069 8566363 190686 2723 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with Py-Po (1%) disseminated along foliation planes 0.09 41.9 1.76 1070 8566399 190636 2771 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with Py-Po along foliation planes 0.06 15.6 1.14 1072 8566336 190514 2810 Rock chip 25 x 25 Hornfels with weak sericite alteration. Quartz veinlets. 15 cm wide structure with Qz-iron oxides-Py and traces of OxCu. 2.97 603 0.53 1073 8566367 190493 2846 Rock chip 20x 20 Slate with quartz veinlets (N85/80). In part brecciated (BXC) 1.02 169.5 0.87 1074 8566113 190388 2734 Rock chip 10 x 10 Hornfels with weak to moderate silicification. Quartz veinlets with sulphides (Py-Cpy-(Cv) 5.56 3440 1.78 1075 8566212 190417 2736 Rock chip 10 x 10 Slate with quartz veinlets. Contains traces of OxCu. In part crackle brecciation seen (BXC) 0.13 1300 4.86 1077 8566277 190497 2768 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with crackle breccia + moderate silicification. Quartz filling with OxCu in fractures 20.8 735 2.29 Py=pyrite, Cpy=chalcopyrite, Po=pyrrhotite, Mo=molybdenite, Cc=chalcocite, Cv=covellite, OxCu=oxide copper, BXC=crackle breccia, QEFBP=quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry

Aurora Rock Chip Samples Sample Northings Eastings Elevation Sample Sample Description Ag Cu Mo No (m) (m) (m) Type Area (m2)

g/t ppm ppm 1078 8566326 190223 2850 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with weak silicification. Contains traces of OxCu in fractures. 4.77 1880 5.59 1079 8566235 190028 2874 Rock chip 20 x 20 QEFBP (intermineral) with moderate sericite alteration. Traces of Py-Cpy-Cv. 2.35 889 34 1080 8566369 190187 2835 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with crackle breccia and moderate silicification. Quartz filling with OxCu is shown in fractures. 9.81 175.5 0.53 Aurora Rock Chip Samples Sample Northings Eastings Elevation Sample Sample Description Ag Cu Mo No (m) (m) (m) Type Area (m2)

g/t ppm ppm 1082 8566337 190052 2793 Rock chip 20 x 20 QEFBP (intermineral) with moderate sericite alteration. Sporadic quartz veinlets. Traces of Py-Cpy-Cv and OxCu in fractures. 0.7 542 32 1083 8566455 190050 2720 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with weak sericite alteration. Contains Py-Po and traces of Cpy-OxCu. 1.32 140 1.19 1084 8566507 190218 2713 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with crackle breccia and moderate silicification and quartz filling with OxCu in fractures. 5.53 15150 1.01 1085 8566447 190292 2837 Rock chip 15 x 15 Crackle breccia (BXC) in hornfels with quartz stockwork veinlets. 16.1 146.5 0.65 1086 8566535 190062 2632 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with weak sericite alteration and sporadic quartz veinlets. 4.61 1205 1.23 1087 8566535 190162 2659 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains sporadic quartz veinlets and traces of Py-Po. 2.59 474 1.5 1088 8566560 190262 2725 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains sporadic quartz veinlets with traces of Py. 0.22 183 10.1 1089 8566435 190162 2769 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains quartz veinlets with Py and traces of Cpy. 25.2 223 0.25 1090 8566535 190362 2797 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with moderate silicification. Contains quartz-iron oxide veinlets. 0.4 25.7 0.32 1092 8566235 190761 2604 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite. 0.23 106.5 3.39 1093 8566135 190762 2556 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite. 0.18 51.2 3.17 1094 8566135 190662 2585 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite. 0.13 38.5 1.08 1095 8566234 190662 2666 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite. 0.83 48.7 0.91 1097 8566135 190562 2641 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with weak sericite alteration. Contains traces of Py-Po. 0.45 229 1.17 Aurora Rock Chip Samples Sample Northings Eastings Elevation Sample Sample Description Ag Cu Mo No (m) (m) (m) Type Area (m2)

g/t ppm ppm 1098 8566235 190562 2667 Rock chip 15 x 15 Slate with disseminated pyrrhotite. 0.91 228 1.08 1099 8566135 190162 2934 Rock chip 15 x 15 Hornfels with sericite alteration. Contains traces of Py-Po. 0.29 77.2 182 1100 8566626 190530 2818 Rock chip 0.5 x 1.5 Structure in hornfels, 50 cm wide x 1.5 m long. 2.01 54.4 0.56 Py=pyrite, Cpy=chalcopyrite, Po=pyrrhotite, Mo=molybdenite, Cc=chalcocite, Cv=covellite, OxCu=oxide copper, BXC=crackle breccia, QEFBP=quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Aurora project. Rock chip sampling was done within a maximum area of 25m x 25m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 51 elements using aqua regia digestion and analyzed by ICP-MS + ICPAES analysis (ME-MS41). Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2).

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.





Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora Project Shown.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Aurora Project - Magnetic analytic signal data with drillholes shown and anomalous copper in rock samples in NE sector.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Aurora Project - Magnetic analytic signal data with drillholes shown and anomalous molybdenum in rock samples in NE sector.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_003full.jpg







Figure 4: Aurora Project - Magnetic analytic signal data with drillholes shown and anomalous silver in rock samples in NE sector.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/197211_06d3dfc5e4f409f0_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP RESOURCES INC.

Ian Gendall, CEO & President

Jim Stypula, Executive Chairman

Robin Sudo, Office & Land Manager/Corporate Secretary

Maxwell Reinhart, Investor Relations

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: maxreinhart@dlpresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to drilling on the Aurora Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things drill results expected from the Aurora Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197211

SOURCE: DLP Resources Inc.