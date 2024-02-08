

Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.02.2024 / 11:01 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Eamonn McEnteggart





2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non Executive Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited

b) LEI 635400JEXIKOXRYQZ534

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code "A" Shares. Identification code is not applicable as these shares are not listed. b) Nature of the transaction Notification is in respect of the transferof 1,000 "A" Shares in Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited from Eamonn McEnteggart to Ciaran McEnteggart.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Nil

Volume(s) (1,000)

Transaction Type Disposal







d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



Price(s) Nil

Volume(s) (1,000)











e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-07 -9.21 A.M.UTC

f) Place of the transaction Ireland

g) Additional Information









