Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services (Intralot) is a leading developer and supplier of integrated gaming systems and services that cover the entire value chain of select gaming markets. Its core global markets are forecast to produce steady growth, which is likely to be further boosted by new revenue opportunities as adjacent markets regulate and/or open up. The industry enjoys high barriers to entry and the long-term nature of client relationships provides attractive financial dynamics such as high revenue visibility and levels of profitability. Management believes the company's competitive advantages of superior technology and service will provide many opportunities to outpace market growth in the next few years, which will further drive profitability, cash generation and returns. We believe these are not reflected in the current valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...