Exterior automotive cameras for E-Mirror or surround view applications

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the signing of a contract for the design and development of a new automotive camera with Immervision Inc. ("Immervision"), a specialist in the design of advanced vision systems.

VIA will work with Immervision to develop a specialized lens technology to customize and produce exterior automotive cameras which can be brought to market quickly while reducing non-recurring engineering costs. The new technology for the next generation cameras will enhance VIA's camera portfolio and meet growing customer demand for a variety of field of views (FOVs). The Company expects these next generation cameras to be used most frequently with e-mirror and surround view applications.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA, commented, "We are happy to win Immervision as partner for this project and look forward to working together. Our camera design and development team will leverage Immervision's expertise to accelerate innovation of our products and broaden product offerings to our customers. This development is an important step towards expanding our presence in the automotive camera market."

Michel van Maercke, CEO of Immervision remarked, "The Immervision team is excited to work with VIA and assist in the development of its next generation of cameras. We view our immense expertise across wide-angle and other optical engineering fields to be immediately applicable to VIA's products."

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

About Immervision:

With over 20 years of innovation, Immervision creates solutions that see beyond human vision. Its Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle vision systems, optical design and image processing enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. The company invents, customizes, and licenses wide-angle camera solutions and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. For more information: www.immervision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

