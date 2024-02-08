Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Sponsorship of Educational Presentations at Major Veterinary Health Conferences

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the continuation of its veterinary education mission through recent and upcoming presentations at the Veterinary Meeting and Expo ("VMX") and Western Veterinary Conference ("WVC") meetings.

"At Zomedica, we feel strongly about giving back to the veterinary community. These meetings are amongst the most prominent and well-attended annual educational symposiums in veterinary healthcare, with combined attendance of over 47,000 veterinary professionals," commented Nicole Westfall, Zomedica's Senior Vice-President of Marketing. "They not only support the continuing education of veterinary healthcare professionals but also provide high visibility to the many benefits of Zomedica's innovative diagnostic and therapeutic products. In 2023, over 150 continuing education hours were provided to veterinary professionals by Zomedica. We are off to a great start in 2024, with over 400 attendees at educational presentations sponsored by Zomedica at VMX."

Topics included "Helping Senior Dogs Move and Thrive" by Leilani Alvarez, DVM, DACVSMR, "On Guard: How to Stay Vigilant in Immediate Post Op Management" by Courtney Campbell, DVM, DACVS and "Digital Derm: How to Implement Cytology in Your Busy Practice" by Ashley Bourgeois DVM, DACVD.

"We are truly honored to be able to work closely with such prominent and influential veterinary leaders as Drs. Alvarez, Campbell and Bourgeois," said Zomedica's Vice-President of Clinical & Veterinary Affairs, Adrian Lock. "To have their support and see the difference we can make together through education is incredibly rewarding."

Highlighting recent releases of new assays, including cPL, Cobalamin and Folate for the TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave sensor platform for canine non-infectious gastrointestinal disease and the first point-of-care assay for eACTH for diagnosis of equine Cushing's disease, Zomedica had a strong presence at VMX, with hundreds of visitors to the booth.

"Momentum has been building with all of our product lines, and we are excited to continue that strong trend in 2024," commented Senior Vice President of Sales, Kevin Klass.

Zomedica will be attending and exhibiting at the Western Veterinary Annual Conference from February 18 - 21, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #2544, which will feature additional presentations sponsored by Zomedica, from luminaries in the field of veterinary medicine:

Beau Whitaker, DVM, CERP - "S hockwave Therapy for Treatment of EIPH in Barrel Horses"

Kara M. Burns, MS, Med, LVT, VTS (Nutrition) - " Managing Pain and Inflammation in Osteoarthritis"

Courtney Campbell, DVM, DACVS - " Beyond Surgery: Convention and Untapped Remedies for Maximizing Postoperative Success"

Gary Oswald, DVM, DACVIM - " Have the "Guts" to run these tests? The Importance of Gastrointestinal Blood Panels"

Fred Wininger, VMD, MS, DACVIM (Neurology) & Chris Pachel, DVM, DACVB - " Brain or Mind? Where Veterinary Behavior and Neurology Collide"

Leilani Alvarez, DVM, DACVSMR - " Helping Senior Dogs Move and Thrive"

Ashley Bourgeois, DVM, DACVD - Digital Derm; "How to Implement Cytology in Your Busy Practice"

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

