Company Promotes Dominic Nathan to CEO of AGUK and Head of International

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) announced that Nicholas Proud has been appointed Global Head of Origination for its financial guaranty business.

Dominic Nathan will assume Mr. Proud's responsibilities as CEO of Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AGUK) and Head of International.

"We created the new position of Global Head of Origination to enhance our strategic approach to generating new business and executing transactions, including in new asset classes and jurisdictions, and we are pleased to have Nick take over this responsibility," said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO.

Mr. Proud is reporting to Chief Operating Officer Robert Bailenson, who added, "Nick has the experience and knowledge in both the U.S. and International financial guaranty businesses to lead this effort, having held high-level positions at Assured Guaranty for many years. Nick's new responsibilities include developing new financial guaranty solutions for us to offer, expanding our reach into new markets, and increasing our presence in existing markets. In addition to him overseeing the International Infrastructure and Global Structured Finance teams, he will now oversee the U.S. Public Finance business, and I look forward to working with him to grow our business.

Mr. Proud led the successful rebuilding of Assured Guaranty's UK and European infrastructure finance franchise in the wake of the global financial crisis and played a central role in the combination of AGUK's operations with those of its three subsidiaries, and the establishment of Assured Guaranty's French subsidiary, Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE)*. In 2019, Mr. Proud was named Senior Managing Director, International Infrastructure and Global Structured Finance. He has been CEO of AGUK and Senior Managing Director, International since 2010. He joined Assured Guaranty in 2001.

Mr. Proud said, "I look forward to this new opportunity to oversee Assured Guaranty's strategy for new business generation companywide and to explore new markets where we could grow by putting our capital and credit capabilities to work at attractive returns.

"I am delighted that Dominic Nathan is taking over my roles as CEO of AGUK and Head of International as he was instrumental in first building Assured Guaranty's international infrastructure business and then, after 2008, he worked to rebuild our name and presence in the international markets. He has been at Assured Guaranty for over 20 years and his demonstrated ability to lead assures that we will continue to build on the success of AGUK and execute the strategic objectives of our international business."

Mr. Nathan was most recently Senior Managing Director, Infrastructure Finance and the Chief Underwriting Officer of AGUK, with additional responsibility for the International Infrastructure business at AGE. He was hired in 2000 as Co-Head of Continental Europe, an underwriting role he held until 2005, when he was promoted to Managing Director and Head of UK and European Infrastructure Finance.

About Assured Guaranty Ltd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and related entities. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

*ASSURED GUARANTY (EUROPE) SA (AGE) is a public limited company with capital of €110,900,000 registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 852 597 384, whose registered office is located at 71, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris, and is governed by the French Insurance Code.

