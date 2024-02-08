NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Orkla (34/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Orkla ASA (Orkla) published on February 8, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Orkla has announced an intention to propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 18, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Orkla (ORKN). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193982