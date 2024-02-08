Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Zweites Bohrgerät soll hochgradige Kupfer & Goldvorkommen bestätigen!
WKN: 864042 | ISIN: NO0003733800 | Ticker-Symbol: OKL
08.02.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Orkla (34/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Orkla ASA (Orkla)
published on February 8, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Orkla has announced an intention to propose that the
Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 18, 2024, approves an
extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary
dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided
that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Orkla
(ORKN). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193982
