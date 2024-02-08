NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sampo (35/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Sampo Oyj (Sampo) published on February 8, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Sampo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 25, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.20 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.60 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 26, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193993