Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
WKN: A1W322 | ISIN: US60688N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 3PQA
Frankfurt
08.02.24
08:15 Uhr
8,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.02.2024
103 Leser
Transport for Greater Manchester Chooses MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is excited to announce that Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) has appointed MiX to enhance fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Transport for Greater Manchester is a local government body responsible for co-ordinating transport services throughout Greater Manchester in North West England. The partnership will equip the full bus fleet of nearly 2,000 vehicles with MiX Telematics' SaaS solution, in-cab driver feedback and integration.

"We are delighted to have been selected to provide a solution that best fits Transport for Greater Manchester's needs and we are looking forward to many years of partnership," says Jonathan Bates, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.

Stephen Rhodes, Director of Bus at Transport for Greater Manchester said, "We're delighted to partner with MiX Telematics, this new solution best fits our needs ensuring bus passengers continue to have safe and enjoyable journeys. The information provided through the telematics solution will be used by operators and TFGM to jointly support the safety, monitoring and improvement of driving standards across the network. We're looking forward to many years of successful partnership."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 1 million subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transport-for-greater-manchester-chooses-mix-telematics-302057469.html

