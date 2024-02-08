Invitation to Raketech's Q4 2023 conference call

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE)(Nasdaq:RAKE), the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its Q4 2023 report on February 21, 2024, at 08:00 CEST. The presentation of the report will start at 09:00 CEST - held by Raketech's Acting CEO Johan Svensson and CFO Måns Svalborn.

Presentation outline:

Business update by Acting CEO Johan Svensson

Financials Q4 2023 by CFO Måns Svalborn

A detailed plan regarding earnouts in Casumba

Q&A

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/raketech-q4-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5007379