Invitation to Raketech's Q4 2023 Conference Call

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE)(Nasdaq:RAKE), the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its Q4 2023 report on February 21, 2024, at 08:00 CEST. The presentation of the report will start at 09:00 CEST - held by Raketech's Acting CEO Johan Svensson and CFO Måns Svalborn.

Presentation outline:

  • Business update by Acting CEO Johan Svensson
  • Financials Q4 2023 by CFO Måns Svalborn
  • A detailed plan regarding earnouts in Casumba
  • Q&A

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/raketech-q4-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5007379

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Invitation to Raketech's Q4 2023 conference call

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

