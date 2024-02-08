Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Executes Four New Export Agreements

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning cannabis brand that aims to be a leading producer of innovative products, is pleased to provide an update on its export sales initiatives.

Avant is excited to announce that it has executed four new cannabis export agreements in the past eight weeks. As a result, the Company now has a total of 11 active export agreements spanning three key markets (Israel, Australia and Germany). Furthermore, the Company has already commenced processing export permits and purchase orders for some of these new supply agreements.

In addition to executing international cannabis supply agreements, the Company is pursuing international trademark licensing agreements focused on its BLK MKTTM brand (which can currently only be utilized with flower cultivated by Avant). These agreements create an incremental revenue stream for the Company while building its flagship brand on the global stage. The first such agreement for the Israel market was signed in 2022. The Company is currently exploring expanding its licensing agreements into other markets and expects to provide additional updates in the future.

"Export is proving to be our fastest growing sales channel in both FY2023 and FY2024," said Norton Singhavon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avant. "We are confident that ongoing growth in international cannabis markets will continue to provide robust demand for our premium cannabis."

"We are deeply appreciative of the support that we have received from our clients in Israel, Australia, and Germany," said David Lynn, Chief Operating Officer of Avant. "We would also like to recognize the outstanding work of our cultivation, quality assurance and export employees in facilitating 33 export shipments since August 2021."

Avant would also like to confirm that it is not one of the named companies in the anti-dumping investigation being conducted by Israel's Ministry of Economy. Avant's international business model is based on distributing premium quality flower at premium prices and conscientiously avoids selling product at low price points.

Avant's three largest cultivation facilities all hold ICANN-GAP and GACP certifications; thus, the Company is well-positioned to distribute its premium cannabis flower into international markets. Additional details on the Company's export capabilities are provided in the Avant Export Deck. The Company's export sales are all current, and as of the date of this release, no amounts have been written off as bad debts in relation to international sales.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant aims to be an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

