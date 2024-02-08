JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America's largest publicly listed owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Kimco's Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders per diluted share was $0.22 and ($0.09), respectively. For full year 2023 and 2022, Net income available to the company's common shareholders per diluted share was $1.02 and $0.16, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Reported Funds From Operations* (FFO) of $0.39 per diluted share.

Achieved pro-rata portfolio occupancy of 96.2%, representing a 70-basis-point sequential increase, the largest in over 15 years.

Increased pro-rata occupancy for anchors to 98.0% and small shop to an all-time company record of 91.7%.

Signed 1.0 million square feet of new leases, which is the highest quarterly level in over 10 years.

Generated pro-rata cash rent spreads for new leases of 24.0% on comparable spaces, including four former Bed Bath & Beyond spaces with a blended, pro-rata rent increase of 57%.

Produced 3.2% growth in Same-Property Net Operating Income* (NOI) over the same period a year ago.

Subsequent to quarter end, completed the acquisition of RPT Realty ("RPT") in January 2024.

"We ended the year with strong results, including leasing an impressive 2.7 million square feet, and achieving positive net absorption and double-digit leasing spreads for the quarter," said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. "The lack of new supply and continued strong demand for our high-quality, grocery-anchored, and mixed-use portfolio bodes well for 2024. And with the completion of the RPT acquisition, our best-in-class team is already working to unlock additional growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023

Net income available to the company's common shareholders was $133.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to Net (loss) available to the company's common shareholders of ($56.1) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the year-over-year change was a $103.9 million benefit from mark-to-market gains on marketable securities, net, primarily stemming from a change in the value of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) common stock held by the company, as well as a $57.9 million decrease in provision for income taxes, net, primarily related to capital gains from the monetization of 11.5 million shares of ACI during the fourth quarter of 2022.

FFO was $239.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $234.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. FFO for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.0 million of merger-related charges. The company excludes from FFO all realized or unrealized marketable securities gains and losses. Also excluded from FFO are gains and losses from the sale of operating properties, real estate-related depreciation, profit participations from other investments, and other items considered incidental to the company's operating business.

Full Year 2023

Net income available to the company's common shareholders was $629.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $100.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the full year 2022. The year-over-year increase included a $336.8 million benefit from mark-to-market gains on marketable securities, net, primarily stemming from an increase in the value of ACI common stock held by the company and a special cash dividend of $194.1 million received from ACI in 2023.

FFO was $970.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $976.4 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Executed 480 leases totaling 2.7 million square feet, generating blended pro-rata cash rent spreads on comparable spaces of 11.2%, with spreads for new leases up 24.0% and renewals and options growing 7.8%.

Pro-rata portfolio occupancy ended the quarter at 96.2%, an increase of 50 basis points year-over-year and up 70 basis points sequentially.

Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 98.0%, flat year-over-year and up 80 basis points sequentially. The sequential increase represents the largest quarterly gain in over a decade.

Pro-rata small shop occupancy reached 91.7%, up 170 basis points year-over-year and an increase of 60 basis points sequentially.

Reported a 350-basis-point spread between leased (reported) occupancy versus economic occupancy at the end of the fourth quarter, representing approximately $57 million in anticipated future annual base rent.

Grew Same-Property NOI 3.2% over the same period a year ago, driven by a 3.1% increase in minimum rent. For the full year, Same-Property NOI was up 2.4%.

Fourth Quarter Transactional Activities

Acquired an improved parcel at an existing shopping center for $7.8 million.

Provided $12.8 million of mezzanine financing on a grocery-anchored shopping center under the company's structured investment program.

Sold five shopping centers and one land parcel, in separate transactions, totaling approximately 846,000 square feet for $141.7 million. The company's pro-rata share of the aggregate sales price was $54.3 million.

Capital Market Activities

Issued $500 million of 6.400% unsecured notes maturing March 2034, as previously announced, during the fourth quarter.

Ended the fourth quarter with $2.8 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability on the $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $783.8 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

At the end of year, held 14.2 million shares of ACI common stock. Subsequently, Kimco sold all 14.2 million shares at a net price of $21.05 per share resulting in $299.1 million of proceeds. The company will record a provision for income taxes of approximately $75 million during the first quarter of 2024. The company excludes from FFO all realized or unrealized marketable securities gains and losses.

Subsequent to year end, repaid $246.9 million principal amount of 4.45% notes due January 2024. The effective interest rate of the notes was 1.10%, which included the impact of the fair market value (FMV) amortization which reduced interest expense.

In January 2024, Kimco's board of directors approved the extension of the company's common stock share repurchase program for up to $300 million shares of the company's common stock, of which $224.9 million remains available, to February 28, 2026. In addition, the board of directors authorized a repurchase program for the company's depositary shares representing one-thousandth of a share of (i) its 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Class L Preferred Stock") and/or, (ii) its 5.250% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Class M Preferred Stock") and/or (iii) its 7.250% Class N Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Class N Preferred Stock) through February 28, 2026. Total availability under the preferred stock repurchase program is up to: (i) 891,000 depositary shares of the Class L Preferred Stock, 1,047,000 depositary shares of the Class M Preferred Stock, and 185,000 depositary shares of the Class N Preferred Stock. Repurchases under the common and preferred stock repurchase programs may be made at management's discretion from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, all in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements, and, depending on market conditions and other factors, the program may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion without prior notice.

RPT Acquisition

On January 2, 2024, completed the acquisition of RPT in an all-stock transaction, adding 56 open-air shopping centers, 43 of which are wholly owned, comprising 13.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. Upon closing and pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Kimco:

Issued 53.0 million shares of Kimco common stock to RPT shareholders based on the 0.6049 exchange ratio as well as the issuance of approximately 953,400 OP Units.

Converted each share of RPT 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares into a depositary share representing one-thousandth of a share of the new Kimco Class N Preferred Stock, which includes similar terms and conditions. Total liquidation preference for the Class N Preferred is $92.5 million.

Paid off $130.0 million outstanding on RPT's unsecured revolving credit facility, which was subsequently terminated.

Paid off $514.4 million of RPT private placement notes, including any accrued interest, through the issuance of a new $200.0 million term loan with the remaining portion paid in cash. Subsequently, the company entered into an interest rate swap agreement, thereby fixing the rate on the term loan to 4.57%.

Assumed and amended $310.0 million of RPT term loans. Subsequently, the company entered into interest rate swap agreements, thereby fixing the rates on the term loans to a blended rate of 4.77%.

Dividend Declarations

Kimco's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.24 per share, payable on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2024.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company's Class L, Class M, and Class N series of cumulative redeemable preferred shares. These dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

2024 Full Year Outlook

2024 Outlook1 2023 Actual1 Net Income FFO Low High Low High Net Income FFO Baseline $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 1.58 $ 1.62 $1.02 $1.57 Merger-Related expenses, net2 ($0.04) ($0.04) ($0.04) ($0.04) $ - $ - 2024 Outlook/2023 Actual $ 0.47 $0.51 $ 1.54 $ 1.58 $1.02 $1.57 Per diluted share 2024 reflects anticipated acquisition costs for RPT; 2023 reflects actual acquisition costs for RPT offset by the net impact of the WRI pension liquidation

The company's full year outlook is based on the following assumptions (dollars in millions):

Dispositions (pro-rata): $350 to $450 • Cap rate (blended) • 8.25% to 8.75% • Portion to occur in first half of 2024 • $250 to $350 Total acquisitions & structured investments (pro-rata): $300 to $350 • Cap rate (blended) • 7.0% to 8.0% • Portion to occur in first half of 2024 • $100 to $150 Same-Property NOI growth (inclusive of RPT) 1.5% to 2.5% • Credit loss as a % of total pro-rata rental revenues (included in Same-Property NOI) • (0.75%) to (1.00%) ACI share monetization (net of tax): Completed first quarter 2024 $224 • ACI dividend income • $2 ($9 in 2023) RPT-related non-cash GAAP accounting income (above & below market rents, straight-line rents and FMV of debt) No material impact RPT-related cost saving synergies included in G&A $30 to $34 Lease termination income $1 to $3 ($7 in 2023) Interest income - Other Income (attributable to cash on balance sheet) $2 to $4 ($19 in 2023) Capital expenditures (tenant improvements, landlord work and leasing commissions) $225 to $275 ($220 in 2023)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $3,842,869 and $3,417,414, respectively $ 15,094,925 $ 15,039,828 Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures 1,087,804 1,091,551 Other investments 144,089 107,581 Cash and cash equivalents 783,757 149,829 Marketable securities 330,057 597,732 Accounts and notes receivable, net 307,617 304,226 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 128,258 133,733 Other assets 397,515 401,642 Total assets $ 18,274,022 $ 17,826,122 Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 7,262,851 $ 6,780,969 Mortgages payable, net 353,945 376,917 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 216,237 207,815 Dividends payable 5,308 5,326 Operating lease liabilities 109,985 113,679 Other liabilities 599,961 601,574 Total liabilities 8,548,287 8,086,280 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 72,277 92,933 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares; Issued and outstanding (in series) 19,367 and 19,435 shares, respectively; Aggregate liquidation preference $484,179 and $485,868, respectively 19 19 Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 750,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 619,871,237 and 618,483,565 shares, respectively 6,199 6,185 Paid-in capital 9,638,494 9,618,271 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (122,576 ) (119,548 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,329 10,581 Total stockholders' equity 9,525,465 9,515,508 Noncontrolling interests 127,993 131,401 Total equity 9,653,458 9,646,909 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,274,022 $ 17,826,122

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Revenues from rental properties, net $ 447,895 $ 435,879 $ 1,767,057 $ 1,710,848 Management and other fee income 3,708 3,955 16,343 16,836 Total revenues 451,603 439,834 1,783,400 1,727,684 Operating expenses Rent (3,900 ) (3,957 ) (15,997 ) (15,811 ) Real estate taxes (58,576 ) (58,762 ) (231,578 ) (224,729 ) Operating and maintenance (82,224 ) (79,901 ) (309,143 ) (290,367 ) General and administrative (35,627 ) (31,928 ) (136,807 ) (119,534 ) Impairment charges - (200 ) (14,043 ) (21,958 ) Merger charges (1,016 ) - (4,766 ) - Depreciation and amortization (124,282 ) (124,676 ) (507,265 ) (505,000 ) Total operating expenses (305,625 ) (299,424 ) (1,219,599 ) (1,177,399 ) Gain on sale of properties 22,600 4,221 74,976 15,179 Operating income 168,578 144,631 638,777 565,464 Other income/(expense) Special dividend income - - 194,116 - Other income, net 20,880 9,978 39,960 28,829 Gain/(loss) on marketable securities, net 3,620 (100,314 ) 21,262 (315,508 ) Interest expense (67,797 ) (60,947 ) (250,201 ) (226,823 ) Early extinguishment of debt charges - - - (7,658 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures, net, and equity in income from other investments, net 125,281 (6,652 ) 643,914 44,304 Benefit/(provision) for income taxes, net 175 (57,750 ) (60,952 ) (56,654 ) Equity in income of joint ventures, net 14,689 15,421 72,278 109,481 Equity in income of other investments, net 1,968 1,912 10,709 17,403 Net income/(loss) 142,113 (47,069 ) 665,949 114,534 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,468 ) (2,710 ) (11,676 ) 11,442 Net income/(loss) attributable to the company 139,645 (49,779 ) 654,273 125,976 Preferred dividends, net (6,285 ) (6,307 ) (25,021 ) (25,218 ) Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders $ 133,360 $ (56,086 ) $ 629,252 $ 100,758 Per common share: Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders: (1) Basic $ 0.22 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.16 Diluted (2) $ 0.22 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares: Basic 617,122 615,856 616,947 615,528 Diluted 618,092 615,856 618,199 617,858 (1) Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($908) and ($602) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($2,819) and ($2,182) for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted for the change in carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interest of $2,323 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. (2) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion would have an antidilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Distributions on convertible units did not have a dilutive impact for the three months and year ended 2022. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $13 and $53 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to FFO Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (1) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders $ 133,360 $ (56,086 ) $ 629,252 $ 100,758 Gain on sale of properties (22,600 ) (4,221 ) (74,976 ) (15,179 ) Gain on sale of joint venture properties - (643 ) (9,020 ) (38,825 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate related 123,053 123,663 502,347 501,274 Depreciation and amortization - real estate joint ventures 16,082 16,158 64,472 66,326 Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures) 1,020 1,585 15,060 27,254 Profit participation from other investments, net 366 (4,584 ) (1,916 ) (15,593 ) Special dividend income - - (194,116 ) - (Gain)/loss on marketable securities/derivative, net (11,354 ) 100,314 (21,996 ) 315,508 (Benefit)/provision for income taxes, net (2) (112 ) 58,608 61,351 58,373 Noncontrolling interests (2) (372 ) 63 (440 ) (23,540 ) FFO available to the company's common shareholders (4) (5) $ 239,443 $ 234,857 $ 970,018 $ 976,356 Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations: Basic 617,122 615,856 616,947 615,528 Units 2,389 2,559 2,380 2,492 Dilutive effect of equity awards 845 2,114 1,132 2,283 Diluted 620,356 620,529 620,459 620,303 FFO per common share - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 1.57 $ 1.59 FFO per common share - diluted (3) $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 1.57 $ 1.58 (1) The company considers FFO to be an important supplemental measure of its operating performance and believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting results. Comparison of the company's presentation of FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in the application of the Nareit definition used by such REITs. (2) Related to gains, impairments, depreciation on properties, and gains/(losses) on sales of marketable securities, where applicable. (3) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $763 and $584 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $2,395 and $2,041 for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Includes Early extinguishment of debt charges of $7.7 million recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022. (5) Includes merger-related charges of $1.0 million and $4.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. In addition, includes income related to the liquidation of the pension plan of $5.0 million, net for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to Same Property NOI (1)(2) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders $ 133,360 $ (56,086 ) $ 629,252 $ 100,758 Adjustments: Management and other fee income (3,708 ) (3,955 ) (16,343 ) (16,836 ) General and administrative 35,627 31,928 136,807 119,534 Impairment charges - 200 14,043 21,958 Merger charges 1,016 - 4,766 - Depreciation and amortization 124,282 124,676 507,265 505,000 Gain on sale of properties (22,600 ) (4,221 ) (74,976 ) (15,179 ) Special dividend income - - (194,116 ) - Interest expense and other income, net 46,917 50,969 210,241 205,652 (Gain)/loss on marketable securities, net (3,620 ) 100,314 (21,262 ) 315,508 (Benefit)/provision for income taxes, net (175 ) 57,750 60,952 56,654 Equity in income of other investments, net (1,968 ) (1,912 ) (10,709 ) (17,403 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,468 2,710 11,676 (11,442 ) Preferred dividends, net 6,285 6,307 25,021 25,218 Non same property net operating income (12,967 ) (13,293 ) (62,357 ) (68,548 ) Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net 24,713 23,934 86,625 55,514 Same Property NOI $ 329,630 $ 319,321 $ 1,306,885 $ 1,276,388 (1) The company considers Same Property NOI as an important operating performance measure because it is frequently used by securities analysts and investors to measure only the net operating income of properties that have been owned by the company for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. It excludes properties under redevelopment, development and pending stabilization; properties are deemed stabilized at the earlier of (i) reaching 90% leased or (ii) one year following a project's inclusion in operating real estate. Same Property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular period presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the company's properties. The company's method of calculating Same Property NOI may differ from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. (2) Amounts represent Kimco Realty's pro-rata share.

Reconciliation of the Projected Range of Net Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (unaudited, all amounts shown are per diluted share) Projected Range Full Year 2024 Low High Net income available to the company's common shareholders $ 0.47 $ 0.51 Gain on sale of properties - (0.03 ) Gain on sale of joint venture properties - (0.01 ) Depreciation & amortization - real estate related 0.82 0.85 Depreciation & amortization - real estate joint ventures 0.10 0.11 Loss on marketable securities, net 0.04 0.04 Provision for income taxes 0.11 0.11 FFO available to the company's common shareholders $ 1.54 $ 1.58 Merger Cost Adjustment 0.04 0.04 FFO Excluding Merger Costs $ 1.58 $ 1.62 Projections involve numerous assumptions such as rental income (including assumptions on percentage rent), interest rates, tenant defaults, occupancy rates, selling prices of properties held for disposition, expenses (including salaries and employee costs), insurance costs and numerous other factors. Not all of these factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results, and may be above or below the range indicated. The above range represents management's estimate of results based upon these assumptions as of the date of this press release.

