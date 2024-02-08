LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.
2023 Fourth Quarter Results
- On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2022:
- Net sales decreased 2 percent to $1,882 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent
- In local currency, North American and international sales each decreased 3 percent
- Gross margin increased 640 basis points to 34.7 percent from 28.3 percent
- Operating profit increased 34 percent to $247 million from $185 million
- Operating margin increased 350 basis points to 13.1 percent from 9.6 percent
- Net income increased to $0.85 per share, compared to $0.51 per share
- Compared to fourth quarter 2022, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent (24 percent for 2022), were as follows:
- Gross margin increased 560 basis points to 35.1 percent from 29.5 percent
- Operating profit increased 16 percent to $272 million from $234 million
- Operating margin increased 230 basis points to 14.5 percent from 12.2 percent
- Net income increased 28 percent to $0.83 per share, compared to $0.65 per share
- Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $1,634 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)
- Plumbing Products' net sales increased 1 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 2 percent
- Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 7 percent
2023 Full Year Highlights
- Sales for the year decreased 8 percent to $7,967 million
- Operating profit increased 4 percent to $1,348 million; adjusted operating profit decreased 1 percent to $1,336 million
- Operating margin increased 200 basis points to 16.9 percent from 14.9 percent; adjusted operating margin increased 120 basis points to 16.8 percent from 15.6 percent
- Returned $610 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Earnings per share for the year increased 11 percent to $4.02 per share; adjusted earnings per share increased 2 percent to $3.86 per share from $3.77 per share
2023 Full Year Results
- On a reported basis, compared to full year 2022:
- Net sales decreased 8 percent to $7,967 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 8 percent
- In local currency, North American sales decreased 9 percent and international sales decreased 6 percent
- Gross margin increased 430 basis points to 35.6 percent from 31.3 percent
- Operating profit increased 4 percent to $1,348 million from $1,297 million
- Operating margin increased 200 basis points to 16.9 percent from 14.9 percent
- Net income increased to $4.02 per share, compared to $3.63 per share
- Compared to full year 2022, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent (24 percent for 2022), were as follows:
- Gross margin increased 360 basis points to 35.2 percent from 31.6 percent
- Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $1,336 million from $1,355 million
- Operating margin increased 120 basis points to 16.8 percent from 15.6 percent
- Net income increased to $3.86 per share, compared to $3.77 per share
"We finished the year strong by delivering fourth quarter adjusted operating profit margin expansion of 230 basis points and adjusted earnings per share growth of 28 percent," said Keith Allman, Masco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we continued our focus on disciplined capital allocation and returned $291 million to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases."
"For the full year 2023, we achieved strong adjusted operating margin expansion of 120 basis points through disciplined pricing and improved operational efficiencies," continued Allman. "With this strong execution, we delivered adjusted earnings per share growth of 2 percent despite weaker end-markets and lower volume. Our strong cash flow also enabled us to deploy nearly $1 billion toward capital expenditures, acquisitions, share repurchases and dividends."
"In 2024, we believe demand is stabilizing and expect our sales to be approximately flat for the full year in a market that is flat to down low single digits," said Allman. "Based on this market outlook and our expected operating performance and capital deployment actions, we anticipate full year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.25 per share. With our industry leading repair and remodel-oriented products in diverse channels, strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation, we believe Masco is well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value."
Dividend Declaration
Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on March 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 22, 2024.
About Masco
Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.
The 2023 fourth quarter and full year supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.
Conference Call Details
A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 888-259-6580 and from outside the U.S. at 206-962-3782. Please use the conference identification number 96682919.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.
A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing 877-674-7070 and from outside the U.S. at 416-764-8692. Please use the playback passcode 682919#. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 9, 2024.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.
Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands, to develop innovative products and respond to changing consumer purchasing practices and preferences, our ability to maintain our public image and reputation, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have acquired and may in the future acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce, risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks and risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
1,882
$
1,923
$
7,967
$
8,680
Cost of sales
1,228
1,378
5,131
5,967
Gross profit
653
545
2,836
2,713
Selling, general and administrative expenses
391
334
1,473
1,390
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Operating profit
247
185
1,348
1,297
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(25
)
(26
)
(106
)
(108
)
Other, net
10
-
(4
)
4
(15
)
(26
)
(110
)
(104
)
Income before income taxes
233
159
1,238
1,193
Income tax expense
32
33
278
288
Net income
200
126
960
905
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
9
11
52
61
Net income attributable to Masco Corporation
$
191
$
115
$
908
$
844
Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted):
Net income
$
0.85
$
0.51
$
4.02
$
3.63
Average diluted common shares outstanding
224
227
226
232


|MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations
Net sales
$
1,882
$
1,923
$
7,967
$
8,680
Gross profit, as reported
$
653
$
545
$
2,836
$
2,713
Rationalization charges
7
23
9
32
Insurance settlement (1)
-
-
(40
)
-
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
660
$
568
$
2,805
$
2,745
Gross margin, as reported
34.7
%
28.3
%
35.6
%
31.3
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
35.1
%
29.5
%
35.2
%
31.6
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported
$
391
$
334
$
1,473
$
1,390
Rationalization charges
3
-
4
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted
$
388
$
334
$
1,469
$
1,390
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported
20.8
%
17.4
%
18.5
%
16.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted
20.6
%
17.4
%
18.4
%
16.0
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
247
$
185
$
1,348
$
1,297
Rationalization charges
10
23
13
32
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Insurance settlement (1)
-
-
(40
)
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
272
$
234
$
1,336
$
1,355
Operating margin, as reported
13.1
%
9.6
%
16.9
%
14.9
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.5
%
12.2
%
16.8
%
15.6
%
(1)
Represents income for the year ended December 31, 2023 from the receipt of an insurance settlement payment.


|MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income Per Common Share Reconciliations
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
233
$
159
$
1,238
$
1,193
Rationalization charges
10
23
13
32
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (1)
-
-
-
(24
)
(Gain) on sale of business (2)
-
-
-
(2
)
Realized (gains) from private equity funds
-
-
(1
)
-
Loss from equity investments, net
-
-
1
6
Insurance settlement (3)
-
-
(40
)
-
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
257
208
1,226
1,231
Tax at 24.5% rate (24% for 2022)
(63
)
(49
)
(300
)
(295
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
9
11
52
61
Net income, as adjusted
$
185
$
148
$
873
$
875
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
0.83
$
0.65
$
3.86
$
3.77
Average diluted common shares outstanding
224
227
226
232
(1)
Represents income for the year ended December 31, 2022 from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition.
(2)
Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe GmbH for the year ended December 31, 2022.
(3)
Represents income for year ended December 31, 2023 from the receipt of an insurance settlement payment.
Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Low End
High End
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Net income per common share
$
4.00
$
4.25
Rationalization charges
-
-
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
4.00
$
4.25


|MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited
December 31, 2023 and 2022
(dollars in millions)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance Sheet
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash investments
$
634
$
452
Receivables
1,090
1,149
Inventories
1,022
1,236
Prepaid expenses and other
110
109
Total current assets
2,856
2,946
Property and equipment, net
1,121
975
Goodwill
604
537
Other intangible assets, net
377
350
Operating lease right-of-use assets
268
266
Other assets
139
113
Total assets
$
5,363
$
5,187
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
840
$
877
Notes payable
3
205
Accrued liabilities
852
807
Total current liabilities
1,695
1,889
Long-term debt
2,945
2,946
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
258
255
Other liabilities
349
339
Total liabilities
5,247
5,429
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
18
20
Equity
98
(262
)
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,363
$
5,187
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Other Financial Data
Working capital days
Receivable days
52
53
Inventory days
77
80
Payable days
70
68
Working capital
$
1,272
$
1,508
Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)
16.0
%
17.4
%


|MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(dollars in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities:
Cash provided by operating activities
$
1,172
$
1,123
Working capital changes
241
(283
)
Net cash from operating activities
1,413
840
Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:
Purchase of Company common stock
(353
)
(914
)
Cash dividends paid
(257
)
(258
)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(49
)
(68
)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
77
-
Payment of short-term borrowings
(77
)
-
Proceeds from term loan
-
500
Payment of term loan
(200
)
(300
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
38
1
Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(29
)
(17
)
Payment of debt
(5
)
(10
)
Net cash for financing activities
(854
)
(1,066
)
Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(243
)
(224
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(136
)
-
Other, net
(4
)
(6
)
Net cash for investing activities
(383
)
(230
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments
6
(18
)
Cash and Cash Investments:
Increase (decrease) for the year
182
(474
)
At January 1
452
926
At December 31
$
634
$
452
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Liquidity
Cash and cash investments
$
634
$
452
Revolver availability
1,000
1,000
Total Liquidity
$
1,634
$
1,452


MASCO CORPORATION
Segment Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Plumbing Products
Net sales
$
1,204
$
1,196
1%
$
4,842
$
5,252
(8)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
189
$
133
$
861
$
819
Operating margin, as reported
15.7
%
11.1
%
17.8
%
15.6
%
Rationalization charges
9
10
8
10
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
1
5
1
5
Operating profit, as adjusted
198
148
870
834
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.4
%
12.4
%
18.0
%
15.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
30
25
106
98
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
228
$
173
$
976
$
932
Decorative Architectural Products
Net sales
$
677
$
727
(7)%
$
3,125
$
3,428
(9)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
85
$
67
$
578
$
565
Operating margin, as reported
12.6
%
9.2
%
18.5
%
16.5
%
Rationalization charges
-
8
4
16
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
-
-
-
1
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Insurance settlement
-
-
(40
)
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
100
101
557
608
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.8
%
13.9
%
17.8
%
17.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
10
8
35
33
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
110
$
109
$
592
$
641
Total
Net sales
$
1,882
$
1,923
(2)%
$
7,967
$
8,680
(8)%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
274
$
200
$
1,439
$
1,384
General corporate expense, net
(26
)
(15
)
(91
)
(87
)
Operating profit, as reported
247
185
1,348
1,297
Operating margin, as reported
13.1
%
9.6
%
16.9
%
14.9
%
Rationalization charges - segment
9
18
12
26
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment
1
5
1
6
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Insurance settlement
-
-
(40
)
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
272
234
1,336
1,355
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.5
%
12.2
%
16.8
%
15.6
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
40
33
141
131
Depreciation and amortization - other
2
2
7
8
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
314
$
269
$
1,485
$
1,494


|MASCO CORPORATION
North American and International Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
North American
Net sales
$
1,508
$
1,547
(3)%
$
6,384
$
6,978
(9)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
238
$
155
$
1,210
$
1,116
Operating margin, as reported
15.8
%
10.0
%
19.0
%
16.0
%
Rationalization charges
2
18
5
26
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
1
5
1
6
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Insurance settlement
-
-
(40
)
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
256
204
1,191
1,174
Operating margin, as adjusted
17.0
%
13.2
%
18.7
%
16.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
24
20
89
84
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
280
$
224
$
1,280
$
1,258
International
Net sales
$
373
$
376
(1)%
$
1,583
$
1,702
(7)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
36
$
45
$
229
$
268
Operating margin, as reported
9.7
%
12.0
%
14.5
%
15.7
%
Rationalization charges
7
-
7
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
43
45
236
268
Operating margin, as adjusted
11.5
%
12.0
%
14.9
%
15.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
16
13
53
47
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
59
$
58
$
289
$
315
Total
Net sales
$
1,882
$
1,923
(2)%
$
7,967
$
8,680
(8)%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
274
$
200
$
1,439
$
1,384
General corporate expense, net
(26
)
(15
)
(91
)
(87
)
Operating profit, as reported
247
185
1,348
1,297
Operating margin, as reported
13.1
%
9.6
%
16.9
%
14.9
%
Rationalization charges - segment
9
18
12
26
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment
1
5
1
6
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
15
26
15
26
Insurance settlement
-
-
(40
)
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
272
234
1,336
1,355
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.5
%
12.2
%
16.8
%
15.6
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
40
33
141
131
Depreciation and amortization - other
2
2
7
8
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
314
$
269
$
1,485
$
1,494


