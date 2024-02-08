LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

2023 Fourth Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2022: Net sales decreased 2 percent to $1,882 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent In local currency, North American and international sales each decreased 3 percent Gross margin increased 640 basis points to 34.7 percent from 28.3 percent Operating profit increased 34 percent to $247 million from $185 million Operating margin increased 350 basis points to 13.1 percent from 9.6 percent Net income increased to $0.85 per share, compared to $0.51 per share

Compared to fourth quarter 2022, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent (24 percent for 2022), were as follows: Gross margin increased 560 basis points to 35.1 percent from 29.5 percent Operating profit increased 16 percent to $272 million from $234 million Operating margin increased 230 basis points to 14.5 percent from 12.2 percent Net income increased 28 percent to $0.83 per share, compared to $0.65 per share

Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $1,634 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)

Plumbing Products' net sales increased 1 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 2 percent

Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 7 percent

2023 Full Year Highlights

Sales for the year decreased 8 percent to $7,967 million

Operating profit increased 4 percent to $1,348 million; adjusted operating profit decreased 1 percent to $1,336 million

Operating margin increased 200 basis points to 16.9 percent from 14.9 percent; adjusted operating margin increased 120 basis points to 16.8 percent from 15.6 percent

Returned $610 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Earnings per share for the year increased 11 percent to $4.02 per share; adjusted earnings per share increased 2 percent to $3.86 per share from $3.77 per share

2023 Full Year Results

On a reported basis, compared to full year 2022: Net sales decreased 8 percent to $7,967 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 8 percent In local currency, North American sales decreased 9 percent and international sales decreased 6 percent Gross margin increased 430 basis points to 35.6 percent from 31.3 percent Operating profit increased 4 percent to $1,348 million from $1,297 million Operating margin increased 200 basis points to 16.9 percent from 14.9 percent Net income increased to $4.02 per share, compared to $3.63 per share

Compared to full year 2022, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent (24 percent for 2022), were as follows: Gross margin increased 360 basis points to 35.2 percent from 31.6 percent Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $1,336 million from $1,355 million Operating margin increased 120 basis points to 16.8 percent from 15.6 percent Net income increased to $3.86 per share, compared to $3.77 per share



"We finished the year strong by delivering fourth quarter adjusted operating profit margin expansion of 230 basis points and adjusted earnings per share growth of 28 percent," said Keith Allman, Masco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we continued our focus on disciplined capital allocation and returned $291 million to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases."

"For the full year 2023, we achieved strong adjusted operating margin expansion of 120 basis points through disciplined pricing and improved operational efficiencies," continued Allman. "With this strong execution, we delivered adjusted earnings per share growth of 2 percent despite weaker end-markets and lower volume. Our strong cash flow also enabled us to deploy nearly $1 billion toward capital expenditures, acquisitions, share repurchases and dividends."

"In 2024, we believe demand is stabilizing and expect our sales to be approximately flat for the full year in a market that is flat to down low single digits," said Allman. "Based on this market outlook and our expected operating performance and capital deployment actions, we anticipate full year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.25 per share. With our industry leading repair and remodel-oriented products in diverse channels, strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation, we believe Masco is well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on March 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 22, 2024.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2023 fourth quarter and full year supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands, to develop innovative products and respond to changing consumer purchasing practices and preferences, our ability to maintain our public image and reputation, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have acquired and may in the future acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce, risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks and risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,882 $ 1,923 $ 7,967 $ 8,680 Cost of sales 1,228 1,378 5,131 5,967 Gross profit 653 545 2,836 2,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses 391 334 1,473 1,390 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Operating profit 247 185 1,348 1,297 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (25 ) (26 ) (106 ) (108 ) Other, net 10 - (4 ) 4 (15 ) (26 ) (110 ) (104 ) Income before income taxes 233 159 1,238 1,193 Income tax expense 32 33 278 288 Net income 200 126 960 905 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 11 52 61 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 191 $ 115 $ 908 $ 844 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 0.85 $ 0.51 $ 4.02 $ 3.63 Average diluted common shares outstanding 224 227 226 232

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 1,882 $ 1,923 $ 7,967 $ 8,680 Gross profit, as reported $ 653 $ 545 $ 2,836 $ 2,713 Rationalization charges 7 23 9 32 Insurance settlement (1) - - (40 ) - Gross profit, as adjusted $ 660 $ 568 $ 2,805 $ 2,745 Gross margin, as reported 34.7 % 28.3 % 35.6 % 31.3 % Gross margin, as adjusted 35.1 % 29.5 % 35.2 % 31.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 391 $ 334 $ 1,473 $ 1,390 Rationalization charges 3 - 4 - Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 388 $ 334 $ 1,469 $ 1,390 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 20.8 % 17.4 % 18.5 % 16.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted 20.6 % 17.4 % 18.4 % 16.0 % Operating profit, as reported $ 247 $ 185 $ 1,348 $ 1,297 Rationalization charges 10 23 13 32 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Insurance settlement (1) - - (40 ) - Operating profit, as adjusted $ 272 $ 234 $ 1,336 $ 1,355 Operating margin, as reported 13.1 % 9.6 % 16.9 % 14.9 % Operating margin, as adjusted 14.5 % 12.2 % 16.8 % 15.6 %

(1) Represents income for the year ended December 31, 2023 from the receipt of an insurance settlement payment.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income before income taxes, as reported $ 233 $ 159 $ 1,238 $ 1,193 Rationalization charges 10 23 13 32 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (1) - - - (24 ) (Gain) on sale of business (2) - - - (2 ) Realized (gains) from private equity funds - - (1 ) - Loss from equity investments, net - - 1 6 Insurance settlement (3) - - (40 ) - Income before income taxes, as adjusted 257 208 1,226 1,231 Tax at 24.5% rate (24% for 2022) (63 ) (49 ) (300 ) (295 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 11 52 61 Net income, as adjusted $ 185 $ 148 $ 873 $ 875 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.83 $ 0.65 $ 3.86 $ 3.77 Average diluted common shares outstanding 224 227 226 232

(1) Represents income for the year ended December 31, 2022 from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition. (2) Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe GmbH for the year ended December 31, 2022. (3) Represents income for year ended December 31, 2023 from the receipt of an insurance settlement payment.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 4.00 $ 4.25 Rationalization charges - - Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 4.00 $ 4.25

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Assets Current assets: Cash and cash investments $ 634 $ 452 Receivables 1,090 1,149 Inventories 1,022 1,236 Prepaid expenses and other 110 109 Total current assets 2,856 2,946 Property and equipment, net 1,121 975 Goodwill 604 537 Other intangible assets, net 377 350 Operating lease right-of-use assets 268 266 Other assets 139 113 Total assets $ 5,363 $ 5,187 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 840 $ 877 Notes payable 3 205 Accrued liabilities 852 807 Total current liabilities 1,695 1,889 Long-term debt 2,945 2,946 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 258 255 Other liabilities 349 339 Total liabilities 5,247 5,429 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 18 20 Equity 98 (262 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 5,363 $ 5,187

As of December 31, 2023 2022 Other Financial Data Working capital days Receivable days 52 53 Inventory days 77 80 Payable days 70 68 Working capital $ 1,272 $ 1,508 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 16.0 % 17.4 %

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,172 $ 1,123 Working capital changes 241 (283 ) Net cash from operating activities 1,413 840 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Purchase of Company common stock (353 ) (914 ) Cash dividends paid (257 ) (258 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (49 ) (68 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 77 - Payment of short-term borrowings (77 ) - Proceeds from term loan - 500 Payment of term loan (200 ) (300 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 38 1 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (29 ) (17 ) Payment of debt (5 ) (10 ) Net cash for financing activities (854 ) (1,066 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (243 ) (224 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (136 ) - Other, net (4 ) (6 ) Net cash for investing activities (383 ) (230 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments 6 (18 ) Cash and Cash Investments: Increase (decrease) for the year 182 (474 ) At January 1 452 926 At December 31 $ 634 $ 452

As of December 31, 2023 2022 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 634 $ 452 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,634 $ 1,452

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,204 $ 1,196 1% $ 4,842 $ 5,252 (8)% Operating profit, as reported $ 189 $ 133 $ 861 $ 819 Operating margin, as reported 15.7 % 11.1 % 17.8 % 15.6 % Rationalization charges 9 10 8 10 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity 1 5 1 5 Operating profit, as adjusted 198 148 870 834 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.4 % 12.4 % 18.0 % 15.9 % Depreciation and amortization 30 25 106 98 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 228 $ 173 $ 976 $ 932 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 677 $ 727 (7)% $ 3,125 $ 3,428 (9)% Operating profit, as reported $ 85 $ 67 $ 578 $ 565 Operating margin, as reported 12.6 % 9.2 % 18.5 % 16.5 % Rationalization charges - 8 4 16 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - - - 1 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Insurance settlement - - (40 ) - Operating profit, as adjusted 100 101 557 608 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.8 % 13.9 % 17.8 % 17.7 % Depreciation and amortization 10 8 35 33 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 110 $ 109 $ 592 $ 641 Total Net sales $ 1,882 $ 1,923 (2)% $ 7,967 $ 8,680 (8)% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 274 $ 200 $ 1,439 $ 1,384 General corporate expense, net (26 ) (15 ) (91 ) (87 ) Operating profit, as reported 247 185 1,348 1,297 Operating margin, as reported 13.1 % 9.6 % 16.9 % 14.9 % Rationalization charges - segment 9 18 12 26 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment 1 5 1 6 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Insurance settlement - - (40 ) - Operating profit, as adjusted 272 234 1,336 1,355 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.5 % 12.2 % 16.8 % 15.6 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 40 33 141 131 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 7 8 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 314 $ 269 $ 1,485 $ 1,494

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change North American Net sales $ 1,508 $ 1,547 (3)% $ 6,384 $ 6,978 (9)% Operating profit, as reported $ 238 $ 155 $ 1,210 $ 1,116 Operating margin, as reported 15.8 % 10.0 % 19.0 % 16.0 % Rationalization charges 2 18 5 26 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity 1 5 1 6 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Insurance settlement - - (40 ) - Operating profit, as adjusted 256 204 1,191 1,174 Operating margin, as adjusted 17.0 % 13.2 % 18.7 % 16.8 % Depreciation and amortization 24 20 89 84 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 280 $ 224 $ 1,280 $ 1,258 International Net sales $ 373 $ 376 (1)% $ 1,583 $ 1,702 (7)% Operating profit, as reported $ 36 $ 45 $ 229 $ 268 Operating margin, as reported 9.7 % 12.0 % 14.5 % 15.7 % Rationalization charges 7 - 7 - Operating profit, as adjusted 43 45 236 268 Operating margin, as adjusted 11.5 % 12.0 % 14.9 % 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization 16 13 53 47 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 59 $ 58 $ 289 $ 315 Total Net sales $ 1,882 $ 1,923 (2)% $ 7,967 $ 8,680 (8)% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 274 $ 200 $ 1,439 $ 1,384 General corporate expense, net (26 ) (15 ) (91 ) (87 ) Operating profit, as reported 247 185 1,348 1,297 Operating margin, as reported 13.1 % 9.6 % 16.9 % 14.9 % Rationalization charges - segment 9 18 12 26 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment 1 5 1 6 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 15 26 15 26 Insurance settlement - - (40 ) - Operating profit, as adjusted 272 234 1,336 1,355 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.5 % 12.2 % 16.8 % 15.6 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 40 33 141 131 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 7 8 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 314 $ 269 $ 1,485 $ 1,494

