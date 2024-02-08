Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. ("Jerash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2024 third quarter, ended December 31, 2023.
Impact of Middle East Situation
The ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, including the attacks on ships in the Red Sea, is causing supply chain disruptions throughout the region and affecting many companies, including Jerash. Shipments of raw materials to the Company have been delayed, which, in turn, had a transitory effect on operations and financial performance.
While the extent of the impact on the region remains uncertain, the Company's operations in Jordan are fully active, and exports from Jordan at both the Aqaba and Haifa ports are open following a temporary shutdown at Haifa. Starting in December 2023, Jerash has been able to adopt an alternative route through the Port of Jebel Ali in United Arab Emirates for raw material import. The Company is in close communication with its customers and has put contingency plans in place that will enable it to fulfill customer orders.
Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results
"The ongoing tension in the region presented supply chain issues, causing delays, but not cancellations, and curtailing production during the quarter," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "While revenue was significantly down compared with the prior year period, we achieved profitability for the quarter and continued to make good progress attracting a fresh pipeline of orders from new customers representing established global brands.
"We are excited about our growth opportunity in Europe, having recently attracted another European-based high-end apparel brand for which we have begun to produce several trial orders. In addition, Vans and Dickies, both VF Corporation brands, placed trial orders for both the U.S. and European markets. These are all positive indicators for the future.
"While our new customers and the eventual shipment of delayed orders bode well for Jerash's longer term future performance, it would be imprudent at this time to provide formal guidance on what to expect for the current quarter because of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jordan has reassured our team that the government is proactive in maintaining a safe and stable environment for businesses and providing protection export sea routes. We are grateful that day-to-day life in Jordan remains normal. Our hearts go out to the innocent victims on all sides of the crisis, and we pray for an expeditious resolution," Choi added.
Revenue for the fiscal year 2024 third quarter was $27.5 million, compared with $43.0 million in the same quarter last year, principally reflecting the supply chain interruptions, with fewer shipments being delivered to some of the Company's major customers in the U.S.
Gross profit for the fiscal year 2024 third quarter was $4.5 million, compared with $5.8 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin improved 270 basis points to 16.2 percent in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, from 13.5 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to improved product mix, with a larger proportion of shipments to the Company's major U.S. customers that generate higher margins.
Operating expenses were reduced to $4.1 million in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, from $4.5 million in the same quarter last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses also were lower, at $3.8 million in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, compared with $4.5 million in the same quarter last year. Stock-based compensation expenses for the fiscal year 2024 third quarter were $243,000, compared with none in the same quarter last year.
Operating income totaled $376,000 in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, versus $1.3 million in the same quarter last year.
Total other expenses were $105,000 in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, compared with $111,000 in the same quarter last year.
Net income was $232,000 in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus $891,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders totaled $320,000 in the fiscal year 2024 third quarter, compared with $929,000 in the same quarter last year.
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends
Cash totaled $19.6 million, and net working capital was $40.5 million at December 31, 2023.
On February 5, 2024, Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 16, 2024.
Nine-Month Fiscal Year 2024 Results
Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $95.6 million, compared with $114.3 million in the same period last year.
Gross profit was $15.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared with $19.3 million for the same period last year. Gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was 16.1 percent, compared with 16.9 percent in the same period last year.
Operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 were $13.0 million, slightly lower than the same period last year. Operating income was $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared with $6.2 million for the same period last year.
Net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with $4.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders was $1.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared with $4.1 million in the same period last year.
Conference Call
Jerash will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal year 2024 third quarter results today, February 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 964050
A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.
About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.
Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
|For the Nine Months Ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Revenue, net
|$
|27,520,121
|$
|43,027,047
|$
|95,612,886
|$
|114,289,303
Cost of goods sold
|23,057,845
|37,230,421
|80,211,039
|94,952,523
Gross Profit
|4,462,276
|5,796,626
|15,401,847
|19,336,780
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|3,843,029
|4,469,967
|12,318,535
|12,796,749
Stock-based compensation expenses
|243,448
|-
|727,698
|294,822
Total Operating Expenses
|4,086,477
|4,469,967
|13,046,233
|13,091,571
Income from Operations
|375,799
|1,326,659
|2,355,614
|6,245,209
Other Income (Expenses):
Interest expenses
|(234,971
|)
|(248,894
|)
|(983,156
|)
|(500,331
|)
Other income, net
|129,877
|137,432
|412,627
|255,481
Total other expenses, net
|(105,094
|)
|(111,462
|)
|(570,529
|)
|(244,850
|)
Net income before provision for income taxes
|270,705
|1,215,197
|1,785,085
|6,000,359
Income tax expenses
|38,535
|324,379
|688,856
|1,596,407
Net income
|232,170
|890,818
|1,096,229
|4,403,952
Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(11,457
|)
|-
|(13,373
|)
|-
Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders
|$
|220,713
|$
|890,818
|$
|1,082,856
|$
|4,403,952
Net income
|$
|232,170
|$
|890,818
|$
|1,096,229
|$
|4,403,952
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|99,171
|37,804
|(55,329
|)
|(296,066
|)
Total Comprehensive Income
|331,341
|928,622
|1,040,900
|4,107,886
Comprehensive gain attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(11,457
|)
|-
|(13,373
|)
|-
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders
|$
|319,884
|$
|928,622
|$
|1,027,527
|$
|4,107,886
Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:
Basic and diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.35
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Basic
|12,294,840
|12,412,922
|12,294,840
|12,414,546
Diluted
|12,294,840
|12,412,922
|12,294,840
|12,467,315
Dividend per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
|$
|19,617,630
|$
|17,801,614
Accounts receivable, net
|8,472,674
|2,240,537
Bills receivable
|152,188
|87,573
Inventories
|15,937,648
|32,656,833
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,582,886
|2,964,578
Advance to suppliers, net
|2,644,108
|1,533,091
Total Current Assets
|49,407,134
|57,284,226
Restricted cash - non-current
|1,608,784
|1,609,989
Long-term deposits
|782,697
|841,628
Deferred tax assets, net
|153,873
|153,873
Property, plant and equipment, net
|24,796,611
|22,355,574
Goodwill
|499,282
|499,282
Right of use assets
|541,612
|974,761
Total Assets
|$
|77,789,993
|$
|83,719,333
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
|$
|2,401,586
|$
|5,782,570
Accrued expenses
|2,898,142
|2,930,533
Income tax payable - current
|1,736,484
|2,846,201
Other payables
|1,619,636
|1,477,243
Deferred revenue
|905
|928,393
Operating lease liabilities - current
|280,363
|481,502
Total Current Liabilities
|8,937,116
|14,446,442
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|196,456
|287,247
Income tax payable - non-current
|417,450
|751,410
Total Liabilities
|9,551,022
|15,485,099
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|$
|-
|$
|-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,534,318 shares issued, 12,294,840 shares outstanding
|12,534
|12,534
Additional paid-in capital
|23,658,744
|22,931,046
Treasury stock, 239,478 shares
|(1,169,046
|)
|(1,169,046
|)
Statutory reserve
|410,847
|410,847
Retained earnings
|45,410,712
|46,172,082
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(178,558
|)
|(123,229
|)
Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.' Stockholders' Equity
|68,145,233
|68,234,234
Noncontrolling interest
|93,738
|-
Total Equity
|68,238,971
|68,234,234
Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|77,789,993
|$
|83,719,333
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Nine Months Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
|$
|1,096,229
|$
|4,403,952
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
|1,881,853
|1,753,941
Stock-based compensation expenses
|727,698
|294,822
Bad debt recovery
|(187,762
|)
|-
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|601,727
|784,699
Changes in operating assets:
Accounts receivable
|(6,044,375
|)
|5,503,123
Bills receivable
|(64,614
|)
|-
Inventories
|16,719,185
|1,591,135
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|350,324
|424,867
Advance to suppliers
|(1,111,017
|)
|(4,725,296
|)
Changes in operating liabilities:
Accounts payable
|(3,380,984
|)
|1,108,112
Accrued expenses
|(32,390
|)
|(266,092
|)
Other payables
|142,393
|(883,219
|)
Deferred revenue
|(927,488
|)
|296,985
Operating lease liabilities
|(460,508
|)
|(661,274
|)
Income tax payable, net of recovery
|(1,443,317
|)
|232,632
Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,866,954
|9,858,387
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(824,305
|)
|(587,613
|)
Payments for construction of properties
|(3,158,501
|)
|(3,414,172
|)
Acquisition of Ever Winland
|-
|(5,100,000
|)
Acquisition of Kawkab Venus
|-
|(2,200,000
|)
Payment for long-term deposits
|(281,153
|)
|(70,549
|)
Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,263,959
|)
|(11,372,334
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend payments
|(1,844,226
|)
|(1,865,241
|)
Investment of noncontrolling interest
|31,365
|-
Share repurchase
|-
|(771,894
|)
Repayment from short-term loan
|(4,937,633
|)
|(1,756,360
|)
Repayment to a related party
|-
|(300,166
|)
Proceeds from short-term loan
|4,937,633
|6,162,743
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(1,812,861
|)
|1,469,082
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|24,677
|(296,261
|)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|1,814,811
|(341,126
|)
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|19,411,603
|26,583,488
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
|$
|21,226,414
|$
|26,242,362
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
|21,226,414
|26,242,362
LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH
|1,608,784
|1,615,353
CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
|$
|19,617,630
|$
|24,627,009
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
|$
|983,156
|$
|500,331
Income tax paid
|$
|2,163,732
|$
|1,354,754
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit
|$
|355,160
|$
|236,735
Acquisition of Kawkab Venus by utilizing long-term deposit
|$
|-
|$
|500,000
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|$
|177,068
|$
|190,654
