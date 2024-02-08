Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens in New York on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on February 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:30 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Webcast Link

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/967061181

Participant Details

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=57854

Access Code: 951150

Additionally, please note that Yatra Online, Inc.'s Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited will be announcing its results in India on February 14, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on February 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (6 AM Eastern Standard Time).

Dial in details:

Universal Dial in: +91 22 6280 1341/ +91 22 7115 8242

United States (Toll Free): +1 866 746 2133

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 800 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

For further information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Corporate Development and IR

ir@yatra.com

